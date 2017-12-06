Wild Mushroom Pasta

Steep dried morels in 1 cup boiling water. Meanwhile, in a large saute pan, brown onions and garlic in oil. When the garlic is golden, remove and discard. Add sliced mushrooms to pan and saute until tender. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water. Add mushrooms mix and their liquor to sliced mushrooms and simmer for 3 minutes. Add a handful of chopped Italian parsley. When pasta is almost cooked, transfer it, along with 1?2 cup of the pasta cooking water, into the mushroom pan. Cover and simmer an additional 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. • 2 tbsp. olive oil • 2 cloves garlic • 1 small onion, finely chopped • 1?2 lb. domestic mushrooms, sliced • Italian parsley, chopped • 4 dried mushrooms mix • Salt • Pepper • 1?2 lb. pasta cooked molto al dente • 1 cup of water • Parmesan cheese

