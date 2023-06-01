South Florida LGBTQ Organizations to Support During Pride Month

More than a decade has passed since President Barack Obama proclaimed
June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month, yet this June, instead of upholding and expanding upon time-honored Pride traditions and celebrations, Floridians are bracing themselves for unwanted governmental intervention. Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of SB 1438
, an implicitly anti-drag state senate bill that holds businesses accountable for admitting "a child to an adult live performance," Tampa Pride canceled its annual Pride on the River event for fear that DeSantis would "come in with his Gestapo,"
while the Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast
canceled its parade and restricted admission to its Pridefest events to those 21 and older.
Florida-based sociologist Robert Baez says if you've been waiting for the right moment to show your support for Florida's LGBTQ community, the time is now.
"The governor is doing everything he can to elevate his platform, making life extremely difficult for trans people especially. Florida has a history of political persecution under the guise of sex panic. This is no different, and the record will show that. Showing up for LGBTQ people right now is important," Baez says. "People should support their local LGBTQ organizations because they make a direct and tangible impact. They can support them in ways like donating, volunteering, or advocating for social change."
The history and inception of American Pride movements feel especially relevant this year, Baez says, as DeSantis' actions more closely mirror the state-sanctioned censorship and violence faced by those who fought for LGBTQ visibility and rights more than a half-century ago.
"While the Stonewall riots have become synonymous with Pride parades, they are far from the first case of queer and trans people resisting state violence," Baez says. "Christopher Street Liberation Day
was organized in 1970 to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in New York City — another was held in Los Angeles. These were grassroots mobilizations that, over time, have become mainstream spectacles. As we enter Pride this year, it's helpful to keep in mind this history as the governor aims to ban these mobilizations altogether."
Baez, who has presented and published research on the politics of Pride
, grassroots movements to reclaim Pride, and Florida's queer history
, recalls his experience volunteering for one South Florida LGBTQ organization as a pivotal moment in both his professional and personal life.
"Back in 2014, I interned at YES Institute, where I helped facilitate community dialogues on topics of gender and sexuality, so they hold a special place in my life experience," he says. "Interning at YES Institute showed me the value of communication across differences."
By no means a complete list, below are eight South Florida-based LGBTQ organizations to support during Pride month, or better yet, year-round:
Aqua Foundation
aquafoundation.org
For the past two decades, Aqua Foundation has supported South Florida women in the LGBTQ community through initiatives like grants and scholarships. The Aqua Scholarship Program, which is open to any and all LGBTQ women, nonbinary, transgender, and intersex students pursuing an associate's, bachelor's, master's, or doctorate degree, pairs students with mentors and provides support for both tuition and leadership development. Each year, Aqua hosts Family Connections, a free, family-friendly, LGBTQ barbecue at Virginia Key Beach Park with the aim of creating community among South Florida's queer families and allies.
Essential Haus
instagram.com/essentialhauss
The Miami-based nonprofit organization works toward opening an LGBTQ-safe shelter for victims of domestic violence and homelessness. Founder Timothy McLemore was inspired to create Essential Haus following his experiences in South Florida seeking safe space from a domestically violent, same-sex relationship. "The statistics certainly show that domestic violence occurs just as much, and sometimes, more frequently, in LGBTQ relationships compared to heteronormative relationships — it's just something that's hardly spoken about," he says. "Along with our imperfect justice system, sometimes authorities don't take same-sex, domestic violence issues that seriously because it's male-on-male or female-on-female." Current offerings at Essential Haus include monthly healing circles for LGBTQ survivors of intimate partner and domestic violence.
Latinos Salud
latinossalud.org
With four wellness clinics across Miami-Dade County offering walk-in services and appointments, Latinos Salud provides culturally competent LGBTQ health services, screenings, and education. Services offered include testing for HIV, hepatitis C, and sexually transmitted diseases; PrEP enrollment; and vaccinations for monkeypox, meningitis, and hepatitis A. Latinos Salud's Health and Support Services Pride scholarship program provides South Florida high-school seniors and college students with financial assistance as they pursue careers in public health and social work.
Pridelines
pridelines.org
Founded by LGBTQ young people in South Florida four decades ago, Pridelines is an agency devoted to supporting South Florida's LGBTQ youth today with programs like Rainbow Circle, a peer-led, adult-facilitated support group for people ages 14-20, and Beyond the Binary, a support group for transgender and gender non-conforming youth. Pridelines' regular programming also serves LGBTQ adults with virtual "coffee and conversation" and happy-hour gatherings for those 55 and over.
SAVE
save.lgbt
This year marks SAVE's 30th as a Miami organization dedicated to protecting South Florida's LGBTQ community from discrimination through efforts in political advocacy, community outreach, and endorsement of political candidates. This summer, SAVE will partner with Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQ+ Victory Institute
and Equality Florida
to produce a series of candidate and campaign training sessions
to create a pipeline of future LGBTQ political leaders.
Stonewall National Museum and Archives
stonewall-museum.org
The Stonewall National Museum and Archives in Fort Lauderdale has been collecting and preserving queer culture and media since 1972. In addition to continuously building upon its extensive archives, the museum regularly hosts public programs and exhibitions. "Pride in the Face of Prejudice" and "Rewind: History on Repeat" are a pair of exhibitions
whose openings will be celebrated on June 2 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
TransSOCIAL
transsocial.org
TransSOCIAL Inc. supports South Florida's trans community with various affirming services. The organization offers assistance in legally filing a name or gender marker change, including providing a volunteer who will accompany you to court and offer social support throughout the process. TransSOCIAL also provides referrals to trans-competent healthcare professionals and conducts trans-focused cultural sensitivity training for South Florida schools.
YES Institute
yesinstitute.org
YES Institute is motivated by hope for a future where all children, regardless of how they identify, develop into healthy adults free from suicide, violence, and discrimination. The organization provides workplace training, presentations, and educational courses that aim to expand how we view gender and orientation. Upcoming course offerings
include "Communication Toolbox," "A Communication Called 'Bullying,'" and "Masculinity Distinguished," all held on Zoom.