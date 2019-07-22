Axe Throwing Society Hits the Bullseye in Pompano Beach

Got an axe to grind? There’s a new spot for that.

Axe Throwing Society (ATS), a 5,400 square-foot, indoor axe-throwing experience in Pompano Beach, opened on June 27. For $20 per hour, anyone can take out aggression by hurling sharp blades at a wooden target. Earlier this month, the place on West Copans Road hosted an “Axe Your Ex!” themed event, where folks could throw the blades at photos of their exes. Expect more unconventional, um, gatherings similar to it in coming months.

“For August, we have a couple of Moms' Night Out events in the works,” owner Jeff Morford says. “For now, we’re also focused on corporate events and can host up to 120 people for a single event. There is a lot going on.”

ATS was inspired by a weekend trip Morford took a couple of years ago while visiting his daughters in Austin, Texas. When they took him to a local joint called Urban Axes, Morford trid it out and “never had so much fun,” he says.

“Afterward, I actually went back and talked to the owner of that spot for two hours... and thought this would be so cool in South Florida,” Morford says. “I had spent 30 years in the education system and it was time to branch out.”

Flash forward to the present day, and Morford has brought his vision to life and built quite the entertainment hotspot. There’s much more to ATS than just hurling sharp objects.

EXPAND Mixing a little sports bar and axe throwing. Axe Throwing Society

“We don’t look like a chicken coop,” he laughed. “Too many of these places look like a chicken coop, with wire and plywood... we wanted it to look like a sports bar. So, we have TVs, shuffleboard, Jenga, granite, and nice counters.”

Its beverage menu includes brews from Funky Buddha and Cigar City, while food options include flatbreads, sausages, and pretzels.

The space is also home to the only official World Axe Throwing League (WATL) league in South Florida. Its inaugural league kicked off July 8 with 19 people. The group, comprised of both novices and pros , meets every Monday evening.

“We wanted our first league to be limited, but this fall we’ll open it up to possibly 70 people,” Morford says. “You don’t have to be an axe-pert to be in our leagues or come in. But I will say this to anyone who visits: Get ready to be addicted to a new sport.”

Axe Throwing Society. 1301 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach; 754-222-9370; axethrowingsociety.com. Monday and Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday 2 to 8 p.m.