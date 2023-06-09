Brittany Brave Is Working on a Documentary About Miami's Comedy Scene

The odds are that Kendall native Brittany Brave has made her way into your life at some point. She's a DJ on Hits 97.3, has appeared on TBS and in the New York Times, and took home New Times' "Best Comedian" title in 2021.
If you've never experienced her live set, Wednesday, June 14, is the time to do so. Not only is she headlining Dania Improv, but the show will be live taped for future distribution, and she's premiering the trailer for a Miami comedy-focused documentary she's been working on.
"This is as ideal of an environment you'll see me in here in South Florida," she tells New Times. "I tell you, the thing I've really honed in on and realized about myself is that whatever you think you're going to get with me, you're not. I may be a tiny girl, and there are things you may expect me to talk about on stage, but I don't. I'm high-energy and ready to roast myself as much as everyone in the crowd."
Brave describes her style as "frantic, raunchy, and as vulnerable as possible." Perhaps needless to say, but with such an off-the-cuff attitude, no two of her shows are ever the same, and there is crowd work galore incorporated.
Brave relocated to New York in 2013, where she resided for nearly seven years. Like many New Yorkers, she was lured back to South Florida during the pandemic and has been a staunch advocate for South Florida's comedy scene since.
"When people think of South Florida, Oh, what an amazing comedy scene is usually not one of the first thoughts," she says. "I get that. We're not New York or Chicago. But I've had a front seat watching it grow, especially in the wake of the pandemic. And with this documentary, we can put the focus on the industry and help put Miami comedy on the map."
In Brave's words, the untitled documentary covers "anyone and everyone shaping South Florida comedy," including comedians in the Black, Spanish-speaking, and social-media scenes. Notable inclusions are Freddy Stebbins, Miami Improv general manager Melissa Echavarria, and Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernández. The hope is to have the documentary premier at an event like South by Southwest or the New York Comedy Festival in 2024.
In the meantime, Brave's June 14 show will be taped and dubbed as Muchacha. Count on reflections regarding her East Coast upbringing, thoughts on gender and feminism, and dating. Brave considers it her strongest foot forward to date, comprised of nearly an hour of her best material.
"It's all going to be very representative of me," she says. "The goal is to shop it around and have more and more people pay attention to our comedy here in South Florida."
Brittany Brave. 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Dania Improv, 177 N. Pointe Dr. #J105, Dania Beach; 954-981-5653; daniaimprov.com. Tickets cost $20.