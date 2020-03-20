Chris Bosh Cleverly Teaches Fans How to Wash Their Hands Using His Greatest Career Highlight

During the toughest of times, Americans look to a hero — someone who will lift their spirits and remind them that everything will be OK if we stick together and follow directions from those in charge. Floridians, in particular, are looking for added guidance as the novel coronavirus spreads across the state.

For Miami Heat fans, the man with the plan is former star Chris Bosh. He's here to not only comfort but also inform. More specific, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he's ensuring that all Heat fans remember to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds per CDC guidelines.

Behold, the 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 hand-washing routine Heat fans didn't know they needed in their lives until it popped up in their Twitter feeds yesterday:

If ya'll need another 20-second hand washing idea... pic.twitter.com/0i6E0Z4KY1 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) March 18, 2020

Those instructions, of course, are the magical words of announcer Mike Breen set to the greatest sequence in Miami Heat history. The greatest rebound, the greatest shot, and the greatest block — all within the same ten seconds. Bosh, who was responsible for all of those plays, would've gone down in Miami Heat lore even if he had never played a minute before or following this sequence. But the fact that he's an all-time Heat player and soon-to-be Hall of Famer gives this tweet even more meaning.

Heat fans needed this gift. These are desperate times, and any few seconds of joy are worth their weight in gold. Everyone needs a good laugh, but at the same time, some of us (ahem, spring breakers) need to get our shit together and take this pandemic more seriously.

This was good Twitter right here from Bosh. Even Dwyane Wade agreed.

So remember, Miami: Wash your hands for 20 seconds. If that seems boring, just take Chris Bosh's advice and set it to the greatest 20 seconds in Miami Heat history. It'll have you looking forward to washing your hands until this ordeal is over.