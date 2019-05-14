Watch the Game of Thrones Series Finale at These South Florida Spots

What’s left of Game of Thrones after last Sunday’s shit show will wrap up this Sunday in the highly anticipated series finale. Will it be Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow who sits atop the Iron Throne? Will Tyrion Lannister survive this mess? And can Bran Stark stop being so weird for once? Find out with other fans at one of South Florida’s Game of Thrones watch parties. Just make sure to keep it down when the show is on. Remember what happened to Qyburn this past Sunday for speaking out of turn.

EXPAND The Wilder Photo by Vanessa Cardaci

The Wilder. The White Walkers have been wiped out thanks to a certain pint-sized assassin, but you can still enjoy the limited-edition Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskey they inspired. Drink cocktails featuring White Walker by Johnnie Walker or Game of Thrones Cabernet Sauvignon while watching the finale on one of the Wilder's two projector screens. The hip Fort Lauderdale bar (voted Best New Bar in Broward by New Times readers in 2018) is also providing complimentary popcorn and punch — make that “red wedding” punch. 9 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 701 E. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-683-9453; intothewilder.com. Admission is free.



Cafe Collective. You're invited to play Castle Pong and Game of Thrones bingo at this Fort Lauderdale cafe's watch party. It's not exactly Trial by Combat, but there are prizes on the line so don't bring that weak shit. And don't forget to try the Red Lady red wine smoothie and Night King white wine smoothie. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 100 N. Federal Hwy., Unit C4-3, Fort Lauderdale; 888-233-2383; cafecollective.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Nautilus by Arlo Photo by Andrew Sokolow

Nautilus by Arlo. The finale is sure to take viewers on a bumpy ride through Westeros, so you're going to want to get comfortable. How about watching the battle for the throne in a 1,800-square-foot pool with a cocktail in hand? Formerly known as the Nautilus hotel, Nautilus by Arlo is showing the finale on its floating pool screen and offering "Fire and Ice" cocktails and free popcorn. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; arlohotels.com. Admission is free to those 18 and over with a one-drink minimum.



German American Social Club of Greater Miami. Did you miss Sunday's episode? In need of a refresher? The German American Social Club is showing the penultimate episode and series finale back-to-back on its 200-inch screen. Expect Game of Thrones: For the Throne beer and Game of Thrones Wine Chardonnay, Paso Robles and Pinot Noir. Dress up in a GOT-related costume and you'll score a free drink. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 11919 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-552-5123; gascmiami.org. Admission is free with membership or free trial membership.

EXPAND Champions Photo by Jesus Adrianza

Champions Florida Sport Bar & Complex. Enjoy the massive television event on a similarly massive screen fit for a giant (RIP Wun Wun). This Doral sports complex invites you to watch on its 300-inch LED screen while enjoying Latin American-inspired bar fare and drinks such as the White Walker cocktail, featuring White Walker by Johnnie Walker Black Label in a frozen mix of blue curacao and dry ice for that neat, smoky ice look. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at 1360 NW 88th Ave., Doral; 786-431-1489; championsfl.com. Admission is free.