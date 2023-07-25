Pickleballin' Aims to Diversify America's Fastest-Growing Sport

The explosion of pickleball is no joke. It's the fastest-growing sport in America for a third year in a row, and new courts are poppin' up left and right in our confines, like the DETA Pickleball Club in Kendale Lakes that just opened with 16 new courts.
Enter Pickleballin', a new company founded by Pembroke Pines resident Stephanie Allen-Tunsil and Atlanta resident Aisha Stith, aimed at getting women in Miami and beyond on the court.
On July 7, the organization held its first clinic at Miami Shores Recreation Complex, a sold-out instructional affair with a local pro and drills. On July 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mandarin Oriental, the group will host its first PickleParty, a strictly social affair that includes a mixer, interactions with an instructor, and guidance on where to play locally.
"Among our top priorities here is getting brown and Black women into the sport of pickleball," Stith tells New Times. "Beyond playing the sport itself, we have a major lifestyle aspect here. The message here is anyone can come and be a part of our PickleParty."
Guests for the first PickleParty are encouraged to come in their favorite tennis dresses, which Stith and Allen-Tunsil say they'd like to rename to PickleDresses. For guests, a ticket ($50) includes one drink, light bites, and parking validation.
"We want local women to have a better understanding of where and how to play pickleball here," says Stith. "To some women, it may seem intangible or accessible to only people with a membership. But we'll cover the courts they can play at, where to pick up an inexpensive paddle, and how to get out into the local community and play. It will be a great opportunity to connect."
Beyond the July 25 event, Pickleballin' has just confirmed its second clinic for Sunday, August 6, at Miami Shores Tennis Center.
In between events, Pickleballin' also has an Instagram page where players can keep up with the latest happenings. The company also operates a WhatsApp group with approximately 150 members, and local players can find and coordinate pickleball games.
"I am yet to meet someone who has played the game and hasn't loved it," Allen-Tunsil says. "There's an infectious spirit to it, and we're hoping to capture that through our efforts here."
PickleParty by Pickleballin'. 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; instagram.com/pickleballin_lifestyleclub. Tickets cost $50 via google.com.