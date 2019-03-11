Glow Yoga, Beach Cleanups, and Blender Bikes: A Look Back at District Fit

There are plenty of excuses to stay on the couch and skip a good workout on any given day. Cost, limited time, and the fear of sticking out during class for all the wrong reasons rank high among these.
But none of those concerns seemed to apply to the attendees gathered at the third installment of fitness festival District Fit. Centered on the Hilton West Palm Beach's expansive outdoor space and nearby CityPlace, the multifaceted wellness affair packed in more than 25 events between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon.
The weekend kicked off on Thursday evening with a vegan dinner party curated by Galley chefs Miguel Santiago and Joel Rodriguez. The spread featured Impossible meatballs with a micro herb pesto sauce and a lightly crunchy, oven-roasted harissa cauliflower with aioli. Keeping with the fitness theme, there was even a blender bike station, where guests could peddle to blend their mango beverages.
With fuel and fit-spiration from Thursday’s dinner, classes kicked off on Friday evening. Among the highlights was a boot camp class led by Fitness Hub instructor Erin Murphy. Twelve stations – with everything from slam ball hops to resistance band-infused side squat walks – occupied the Hilton’s front yard.
Immediately after, it was time for one of District Fit’s most popular events: Glow Yoga with local pro Jennifer Martin. The 90-minute session went down under bistro lights and near the Hilton pool, with yogis (new and seasoned) dotting the turf terrain. DJ Mike Wise spun tunes that were channeled to the yogis’ wireless headsets as Martin instructed the class.
After about 30 minutes, the class was a bit out of sync, as there were clearly some yoga vets mixed in with people who just wanted to sit and listen to the DJ’s beats. Either way, for passersby, it was quite the visual spectacle.
Saturday’s activities kicked off with a 20-plus mile bike ride that departed from CityPlace Square. From there, it was a day packed with back-to-back classes including a vinyasa yoga class at Culture Lab, thumping Zumba with Carmen Ormaeche in CityPlace Square, and a harder-than-it-looks water aerobics class in the Hilton pool. The events went well past 6 p.m.
A Saturday morning beach cleanup with the folks at Turtle Tuesday, benefiting Loggerhead Marinelife Center, was a welcome addition to the District Fit lineup. A (really fancy) shuttle bus picked up about 20 participants from the Hilton and embarked on a 20-minute ride near Palm Beach Inlet. There, folks from various walks of life came together, with trash grabbers, to collect bags upon bags of Styrofoam, popped balloons, golf balls, and plastic bottles littering a beach where Loggerhead turtles will soon lay their eggs.
It was a fitting end to District Fit: after a weekend of refueling and self-care, participants harnessed their newfound energy into creating environmental wellness — an addition that should remain a part of the popular fitness festival in its future iterations.
