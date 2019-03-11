Glow Yoga, Beach Cleanups, and Blender Bikes: A Look Back at District Fit

Glow yoga loaded with an on-site DJ and headphones for all attendees was a jammin' highlight of District Fit.

There are plenty of excuses to stay on the couch and skip a good workout on any given day. Cost, limited time, and the fear of sticking out during class for all the wrong reasons rank high among these.

But none of those concerns seemed to apply to the attendees gathered at the third installment of fitness festival District Fit. Centered on the Hilton West Palm Beach's expansive outdoor space and nearby CityPlace, the multifaceted wellness affair packed in more than 25 events between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon.

The weekend kicked off on Thursday evening with a vegan dinner party curated by Galley chefs Miguel Santiago and Joel Rodriguez. The spread featured Impossible meatballs with a micro herb pesto sauce and a lightly crunchy, oven-roasted harissa cauliflower with aioli. Keeping with the fitness theme, there was even a blender bike station, where guests could peddle to blend their mango beverages.