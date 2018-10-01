After Apu, Hari Kondabolu Is Settling Uneasily Into Fame

Hari Kondabolu is recognized more often on the street, and he kind of likes it. The Indian-American standup comic and Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell writer especially gets a kick out of the fact that people know who he is in cities he’s visiting for the first time. His amusement makes sense: He’s been at this for over a decade.

Named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2018, Kondabolu credits Netflix in part for raising his profile. His standup special, Warn Your Relatives, aired on the streaming network in May. But his relatives and friends aren't confusing his Netflix payday with that of Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle.

“I think they would have known I was doing really well if I was able to buy a house: ‘Oh, he bought a house. That must mean he’s doing really well.’ I’m not able to do that,” says Kondabolu, who will perform October 6 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. “But I make a fine living.”