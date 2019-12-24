Oprah Winfrey Kicks Off Her 2020 Wellness Tour With Lady Gaga

It’s the start of a brand new decade, and there’s a chance you’re still working on getting your shit together. It’s 2020, why don’t you have your shit together at this point? It’s OK, because Oprah Winfrey is here to tell you what you need to do to live your best life — all for the low, low price of $70 to $300.

The media mogul will kick off her nine-city 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour in South Florida with special guest Lady Gaga at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale on January 4.

The TV personality has announced each stop of her tour will be graced with a different celebrity's presence: writer, actor, and overall goddess Tina Fey in St. Paul, Minnesota; comedian Amy Schumer in Charlotte, North Carolina; actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Atlanta; former first lady Michelle Obama in Brooklyn; actress Tracee Ellis Ross in Dallas; actress Kate Hudson in San Francisco; another goddess, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles; and Whinfrey’s BFF and news anchor Gayle King in Denver.

When you boil it down, it seems 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus will be a collection of Winfrey’s celebrity friends joining the former talk show host on stage to talk about their successes. We're not sure what people are hoping for, but perhaps some of the accolades of the stars onstage will transfer via osmosis to the audience members.

The event starts bright and early at 9 a.m. on a Saturday. According to Winfrey’s website, the first activity of the day is a “pre-show dance party.” After shaking off your hangover, be prepared to create your own 2020 vision action plan. “Then, a speaker will motivate them with some inspired words before Julianne Hough gets everyone out of their seats with a movement workshop.”

The event concludes with Winfrey interviewing her special guest.

In a letter to O Magazine readers, Winfrey penned, “My hope is to make 2020 the year of transformation for you—mind, body and spirit… Say goodbye to procrastination, denial, feeling stuck and wishing for a better life. This is going to be a day-long party for everyone, celebrating all that you are — and all that you’re meant to be.”

All of that sounds super inspirational: New decade, new you! Sure, Winfrey has worked hard to attain all that she has now, but it seems a little presumptuous to assume that a woman of her means — the sort of person who's put herself on the cover of each and every one of the magazines released in her name — will be able to change the lot of working-class folk with an overpriced one-day seminar.

What if your bank account doesn’t look quite as plentiful as those of Winfrey or her famous friends? How will you afford that personal trainer or fancy meal plan to make your wellness journey come to fruition? Will Winfrey unlock some secret code for how to perfectly balance a nine-hour workday, a one- to two-hour daily commute in Miami traffic, finding the time to meal prep, sleeping for seven or eight hours nightly, going to the gym, spending time with family, and maintaining a social life all while managing to pay your rent on time and afford groceries? And as we seem to be told more and more in the absence of the meaningful societal change that would alleviate many of our most pressing anxieties, don't forget to schedule in some time for self-care.

It seems as though you’ll just need to attend 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus to find out the answer to life, the universe, and everything.

Oh, and here’s the kicker: the tour is done in partnership (AKA paid for by) Weight Watchers. Here’s hoping the ticket at least includes a steep discount for a subscription.

Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Life in Focus. 9 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $70 to $300 via ticketmaster.com or ww.com/oprah.