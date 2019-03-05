The Five Best Events Happening at District Fit in West Palm Beach

It's time to get stretching for the latest edition of District Fit in West Palm Beach. The three-day affair, happening March 7 through 9, boasts fitness classes led by all-star trainers, cooking sessions, and other healthy happenings at Hilton West Palm Beach and CityPlace.
All of the classes are free, so, you have absolutely no excuses: Get out there, sweat, and be inspired.
“The evolution of this event has been incredible,” says John Parkinson, general manager of Hilton West Palm Beach. “This time, for our third edition, we have more classes, more activities for kids, and a new charity partner.” Guests are encouraged to make donations to WPB-based charity partner, Hope Water, throughout the duration of the fitness festival.
In total, there are more than 25 events packed into three days including an all-new hip-hop class for kids led by Sean’s Dance Factory, a distance bike ride presented by LC Tri Shop, and Aqua Zumba with instructor Judith Juguera. The last District Fit attracted more than 1,500 attendees, so you certainly won’t be alone.
Overwhelmed with options? Here are five must-do events at this year's District Fit:
1. Kick-Off Vegan Dinner Party. You’re going to need some energy to carry you through these few days. So, the culinary team at Hilton West Palm Beach has curated quite the culinary party to get you going. There will be cocktail and food stations, live tunes, and more. Tickets for the dinner cost $75, but your belly and body will thank you later. 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $70 via districtfitwpb.com.
2. Kids Hip-Hop Class with Sean’s Dance Factory. This is an all-new event for District Fit and you (and your kids) won’t want to miss it. Renowned dancer and choreographer Sean Green will lead a 30-minute, high-energy class in CityPlace’s square. Students will learn a piece of choreography and will be encouraged to practice it at home, so be prepared to be entertained for weeks! 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at CityPlace Square, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Admission is free with registration via districtfitwpb.com.
3. Glow Yoga with Jennifer Martin. Your standard yoga class will probably feel boring after this one. Held at the Hilton’s poolside lawns, instructor Jennifer Martin will lead a vinyasa yoga class that boasts wireless LED headsets, live jams from DJ Mike Wise, and much more. This is always a popular event, so sign up soon. 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Admission is free with registration via districtfitwpb.com.
4. Cooking Demo with Chef Lindsay Autry. She is a founder of the Regional and was a finalist on the ninth season of Top Chef. Now, she’s ready to teach you some of the tricks of the trade. Chef Lindsay Autry will host an intimate cooking demo (with samples!) on Saturday morning. Don’t worry, there will be recipe cards for you to take home and attempt to recreate her masterpieces. She’ll also do a 20-minute Q&A, so come with questions. 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Regional, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Admission costs $25 via districtfit.com.
5. Legs + Plyos with Nicole Mejia. Miami’s Nicole Mejia has built up quite the fitness empire. She has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram and founded the empowering company, Fit and Thick. On Saturday, she’ll venture up to WPB for a 30-minute, fat-blasting class focused on the lower-body. There will be resistance bands and all kinds of self-love. Get pumped. 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Admission is free via districtfit.com.
