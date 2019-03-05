The Five Best Events Happening at District Fit in West Palm Beach

It's time to get stretching for the latest edition of District Fit in West Palm Beach. The three-day affair, happening March 7 through 9, boasts fitness classes led by all-star trainers, cooking sessions, and other healthy happenings at Hilton West Palm Beach and CityPlace.

All of the classes are free, so, you have absolutely no excuses: Get out there, sweat, and be inspired.

“The evolution of this event has been incredible,” says John Parkinson, general manager of Hilton West Palm Beach. “This time, for our third edition, we have more classes, more activities for kids, and a new charity partner.” Guests are encouraged to make donations to WPB-based charity partner, Hope Water, throughout the duration of the fitness festival.