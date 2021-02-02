The Eight Best Valentine's Day Events in South Florida

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Romance might be hard to come by these days. In fact, it might be the last thing on your mind. But if you and your lockdown bae somehow managed to stay together or found each other during these depressing and stressful times, you deserve to celebrate.

New Times has put together a list of Valentine’s Day-related events around South Florida for couples (and even a few for singles). Just remember: Social distancing is strictly enforced at these events, and don't forget to bring protection in the form of a facemask.

EXPAND Make your own Valentine's Day cards with stencils at Wyn 317. Photo courtesy of Why 317

DIY Valentine Card and Mural Class at Wyn 317

Picking out a greeting card can be a pain. Most are sappy, long-winded, or revolve around dad jokes. And let's be honest, most will end up in the garbage anyway. Wyn 317 invites you to create a more memorable Valentine's Day card with muralist and stencil artist Registered Artist. Materials will be provided, as will holiday-themed sweets from G.L.O.W. and prosecco from Mionetto. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at Wyn 317, 4320 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-761-1116; wyn317.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND DuoFusion will perform at the Painted Lady at Bar Nancy. Photo by Alexander Leumann

Moon River Cabaret at Bar Nancy

Remember shows? Moon River Cabaret is putting one on — called "The Painted Lady: Love Drunk, a Valentine's Affair" — that combines elements of drag, circus, comedy, cabaret, and burlesque. Bar Nancy will be at 50 percent capacity everyone's temperature will be taken upon entering. That way, you can feel more at ease — well, as much at ease as you can be watching Shams the Fire Goddess twirl flames around. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

Virginia Key Outdoor Center offers something for singles. Photo courtesy of Virginia Key Outdoor Center

Anti-Valentine's Day Singles' Sunset Kayak and Paddleboard Tour

Rather than spend Valentine's Day sulking about an ex or your single status, hit the water with other singletons at this kayaking and paddleboarding event hosted by Virginia Key Outdoor Center. The sunset tour is recommended for experienced beginners and up, meaning kayaking and paddleboarding virgins might want to sit this one out. 5:50 to 7:50 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 786-224-4777; vkoc.net. Admission is $25 to $75 via fareharbor.com.

Valentine with a Swing of BDSM at Infinity Banquet Hall

Apparently there's a right way and a wrong way to spank someone in the bedroom, and you can learn all about it at this socially distanced lifestyle event for faithful couples and swingers. The live demo will teach you how to make spanking safe, fun, and enjoyable for your significant other — or someone else's significant other. Food and drinks are included, and there'll be a raffle for a gift basket filled with sex toys and BDSM tools. 5 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at Infinity Banquet Hall, 3044 S. Military Trail; Lake Worth; 561-856-4505. Tickets cost $20 to $35 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND 1 Hotel South Beach Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Share the Love at 1 Hotel South Beach

Start Valentine's Day on a mindful note with a couples meditation class on the beach. Learn how to connect with bae through mindful breath work, guided meditation, and movement flow. Guests can also participate in a guided letter-writing activity and then close out the event with a complimentary glass of rosé. 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-625-3111; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $28 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Vizcaya Museum & Gardens Photo by Robin Hill

Vizcaya Late

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens has long been of the most romantic settings in South Florida. And on Valentine's Day, the Coconut Grove villa cranks things up a notch with an after-hours event for all the couples who want to experience the estate at sunset. Guests can walk the gardens and along the waterfront and take in live music. Holiday staples such as booze and chocolates will be available for purchase. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $10 to $22 via eventbrite.com; members receive a 20 percent discount.

EXPAND Deering Estate Photo by Chris Sosa Photography

Moonlight and Music at Deering Estate

Deering Estate's annual Valentine's Day concert under the stars returns with jazz singer Melina Rose, singer/songwriter Leesa Richards, and, with health in mind, a few precautionary modifications. Guests must socially distance on the lawn and can reserve a specific entry time to avoid long lines at the entrance. Feel free to bring your own blanket, chairs, or food — or preorder it from Joanna's Marketplace and save yourself the hassle. 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $60 to $240; members receive a 10 percent discount.

Nude Sip and Paint at Color N Raw

Spend Valentine's Day unwinding with a paintbrush in one hand and a drink in another, as smooth jazz plays in the background. Your muse? A naked male model who goes by the name Mr. Handsome904. Don't worry if you aren't exactly Picasso. The point is to enjoy yourself, so go nuts. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at Color N Raw, 47 NE First Ave., Dania Beach; 305-846-3186; colornraw.org. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.