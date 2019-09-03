Six South Florida Sports Bars For Fans of NFL Teams Other Than Dolphins

Let's face it: Not every football fan in South Florida wants to spend their Sundays watching the Dolphins play. Some fans are transplants who would prefer to see their beloved hometown team in action. Others are disillusioned Dolphins fans who are tired of witnessing the Fins shit the bed and are more invested in their fantasy teams. Thanks, Stephen Ross!

For those who pledge their allegiance to other teams, New Times presents this list of sports bars in South Florida that cater to NFL fan bases other than Dolphins devotees. These are the hangouts that give TV priority to other NFL teams and provide a home away from home for many football fans living in South Florida.

For New Orleans Saints fans. Shuck-N-Dive Cajun Cafe offers patrons what it calls "a true New Orleans experience." You can see it in the menu — which includes gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish, and po'boy sandwiches — and on Saints game days, when Shuck-N-Dive pumps the same music played at the Mercedes-Benz SuperDome and reserves a private room strictly for Who Dat Nation. Let the good times roll with buckets of Louisiana's own Abita or a hurricane with Bayou Rum. 650 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0088; shuck-n-dive.com.

For Philadelphia Eagles fans. "Fly, Eagles, Fly" isn't meant to be sung alone. On game day, head to Lost Weekend and belt out the fight song with fellow Eagles fans. And, yes, you can order a South Philly cheesesteak, with Amoroso's bread and all, at the Miami Beach dive bar. Or you can take advantage of NFL Sunday specials such as a dozen wings and a pitcher of domestic beer for $13 during the first half of the 1 and 4 p.m. games. One of the perks of watching football at Lost Weekend is you can play a game of pool or foosball at halftime. It beats debating for the 20th time whether the Eagles should have kept Nick Foles instead of Carson Wentz. 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707; lostweekendmiami.com.

For Cleveland Browns fans. Once the laughingstock of the NFL, the Browns now appear, as Baker Mayfield would say, dangerous. But can they make the playoffs for the first time since 2002? The brown-and-orange-clad fans who regularly occupy Fort Lauderdale's the Brass Tap on Sundays sure hope so. They've been cheering on their team through thick and (mostly) thin at the Broward bar since it opened in 2015. Browns backers basically called dibs on the Brass Tap by contacting its owner when the place was under construction and asking if they could host events there. In an effort to cater to these die-hards, the bar's game-day menu includes bratwurst and Polish Boys. 51 N. Federal Hwy., Suite 600, Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8648; brasstapbeerbar.com.

For Green Bay Packers fans. Wear your foam cheesehead with pride on Packers game days at Slackers Bar & Grill. The Fort Lauderdale hangout is heavy on Pack decor, including framed photos of legends such as Vince Lombardi, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers hanging on the walls. Plus, the menu offers Green Bay-friendly foods such as beer brats and cheese curds. If the Packers' special teams don't give you a heart attack, the Wisconsin Brat Burger will. This calorie bomb is topped with brats, bacon, kraut, cheddar, and beer-infused mustard. Slackers also hosts a weekly raffle and offers specials on shots, pints, and pitchers. 995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-4758; slackersbarandgrill.com.

For New England Patriots fans. We can't leave the Pats off the list no matter how badly we want to. The defending Super Bowl champs have a decent following in South Florida, some of which heads to Kelly's Landing to cheer on its beloved Tom Brady and comapny on Sundays. New England transplants will feel right at home with a menu that includes Boston cream pie, Fenway franks, lobster rolls, Rhode Island clam cakes, and clam chowder — sorry, chowdah. On game days, Kelly's Landing offers specials on food and beer buckets. Reservations are accepted. 1305 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-760-7009; kellyslanding.com.

For Minnesota Vikings fans. The Historic Downtowner is a Key West-style waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale that serves key lime pie and frozen daiquiris. So how in the name of Cris Carter did it become a meeting spot for Vikings fans? The CFO of the restaurant group that owns the joint is from Minnesota and organized the meetup with her Miami Vikes Facebook group.

As a nod to its purple-wearing clientele, game days at the Historic Downtowner include purple beer. Also on the game-day menu: Minnesota favorites such as walleye fingers, cheese curds, and Juicy Lucy burgers. 10 S. New River Dr. E., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463.9800; thehistoricdowntowner.com.