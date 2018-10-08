 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
Jonas Strand Gravli (middle) plays Viljar Hanssen, the brother of Torje Hanssen (Isak Bakli Aglen, right), both of whom survived the terrorist attacks that killed 77 people in Norway in 2011 as depicted in 22 July, directed by Paul Greengrass.EXPAND
Jonas Strand Gravli (middle) plays Viljar Hanssen, the brother of Torje Hanssen (Isak Bakli Aglen, right), both of whom survived the terrorist attacks that killed 77 people in Norway in 2011 as depicted in 22 July, directed by Paul Greengrass.
Erik Aavatsmark/Courtesy of Netflix

Paul Greengrass’ 22 July Cheapens Real-Life Terrorist Trauma

Simon Abrams | October 8, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

With the gruesome 22 July, Paul Greengrass, that expert in making art from recent historical violence, reduces the terrorist attacks that rocked Norway in 2011 to a crass movie parable: Here’s the everyman who overcomes considerable pain and helps put a deadly extremist in jail. Crafting his pseudo-realistic account of the crimes and trial of anti-Islamic murderer Anders Behring Breivik (Anders Danielsen Lie), writer-director Greengrass (United 93, Captain Phillips, Bloody Sunday) examines the attacks through the pinhole lens of post-disaster trauma.

Film Details

22 July

R Drama 133 min.
More Info All Film & TV Coverage

In a spate of bombings and attacks, Breivik killed 77 people and wounded 209. Greengrass focuses on one victim, Viljar Hanssen (Jonas Strand Gravli), who lost three fingers and his right eye during Breivik’s attack on a secluded Utøya youth camp.

Other supporting characters — like sullen Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg (Ola G. Furuseth), whose office is bombed, and Breivik’s ambivalent defense attorney Geir Lippestad (Jon Øigarden), who receives death threats — are also shown to suffer emotionally. But it’s Hanssen’s trauma that gets plumbed, his gory wounds and startling PTSD-like flashbacks overshadowing the film’s otherwise unmemorable consideration of Breivik’s killings. (He also bombed the prime minister’s Oslo office less than two hours before he shot up Utøya.)

In an early scene, Hanssen delivers an ostensibly rousing speech championing multicultural diversity to an auditorium full of his fellow students. Minutes later, Breivik denounces “Marxist” traitors and shoots Hanssen five times. Hanssen’s blood-soaked, twitching body evokes the gallons of fake blood that Paul Verhoeven spilled on a distraught-looking animatronic puppet that stood in for Peter Weller during his Christ-like hero’s Robocop death scene. 22 July’s sickening dramatization of the Utøya slaughter — filmed with Greengrass’ typically jarring handheld camerawork — concludes with a relatively clear, seconds-long close-up of Hanssen’s face. All of Breivik’s other victims are reduced to frantic body language and indistinct screams.

Greengrass then juxtaposes Hanssen’s uneasy road to recovery with Breivik’s unnervingly calm preparation for his trial, an emotionally charged event that Greengrass reduces to a contest of clashing personalities and ideologies: Breivik’s stoic fearmongering vs. Hanssen’s tearful optimism. Greengrass’ Hannibal Lecter Lite version of Breivik prepares (with Lippestad’s reluctant help) a speech about the “atrocious” (Breivik’s words) necessity of his crimes — a speech that he eventually delivers during his trial.

By contrast, Greengrass’ martyr-like version of Hanssen prepares to testify against Breivik by overcoming a gauntlet of adversities, including grueling physical therapy sessions and an urge toward suicide. Unfortunately, there’s nothing enlightening about the pained scenes in which Gravli, as Hanssen, falls on his side as he struggles to walk without a cane, or gags when he, recovering from brain surgery, has a breathing tube ripped out of his mouth. Instead, these re-enactments elicit the same cattle prod-reflex winces as gory torture scenes in already dated post-9/11 horror films like Hostel, Saw and The Devil’s Rejects. But there’s nothing else in 22 July that you can’t find in a good book or newspaper article about Hanssen and his fellow survivors.

 
Simon Abrams is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press and Dallas Observer.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >