Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot a Bumpy Ride

Gus Van Sant is a director of outsiders. His filmography includes stories of gay hustlers (My Own Private Idaho) and a large-thumbed hitchhiker who moves to an all-woman ranch (Even Cowgirls Get the Blues); figures like Harvey Milk, Kurt Cobain and David Bowie have been subjects of interest for him. So the director should, theoretically, feel right at home telling the story of John Callahan, an eccentric quadriplegic cartoonist from Portland, Oregon, who’s led a long road to recovery from alcoholism.

Sadly, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Van Sant’s adaptation of Callahan’s memoir (of the same name) does little justice to this rich and complex storytelling opportunity. Joaquin Phoenix (who had previously starred in To Die For, one of Van Sant’s best) naturally shines as the ornery weirdo whose lows oscillate between screaming at his attendant for a bottle of booze and falling off his wheelchair in front of an audience of shocked teenagers and having his catheter come loose. Even though cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt (Certain Women, The Bling Ring) succeeds in staying true to the ’70s setting with warm, sepia tones, neither he nor the director manages to make present-day Phoenix seem believable as a 21-year-old, the age Callahan was when he got into his life-altering car accident.