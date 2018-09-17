Fahrenheit 11/9 Aims for the Easy Target, Not the Urgent One

Michael Moore has titled Fahrenheit 11/9 like a sequel to his 2004 megahit Fahrenheit 9/11, and he opens it the same way. “Was it all a dream?” he again asks, in his too-cute, put-upon, slurry/naive way. “Everything seemed to be going as planned.” And he walks us through an alternate reality we were so certain would come to pass, trotting out clips in which pundits outright reject the very idea that Donald Trump would be president. And then he revisits Nov. 9, 2016 (it would be nice if just one contemporary documentary would resist that temptation), capturing the bad-dream quality of the midnight-or-so realization that no, the impossible was possible. He also takes a moment to remind the audience that he predicted this, a choice that’s more than a little self-serving, but hey, it is a Michael Moore movie. And then after all that, he asks a not unreasonable question: “How the fuck did this happen?”

Moore has some theories. He floats the convincing notion that the Trump campaign at first was a publicity stunt to crank up Trump’s Apprentice salary, and that his vanity then took over. He was aided by a news media eager to chase the story, no matter how reprehensible. Moore offers up a damning montage of empty-podium coverage, with news networks counting down to the start of Trump speeches, and audio of disgraced man of the hour Les Moonves noting, in the thick of the election, that Trump’s campaign “may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.”

Moore follows that with an effective montage of the president’s creepiest moments, many involving comments about daughter Ivanka. Then comes the turn. “Does this make you uncomfortable?” Moore asks. “I don’t know why. None of this is new.”