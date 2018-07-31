Like Its Fallen America, Lauren Greenfield’s Generation Wealth Is Too Much All at Once

With singular clarity and power, photographer and documentarian Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles) has long chronicled the excesses of the age, specializing above all else in portraiture of consumer culture run amok. Here are the broke trying to look rich, the old trying to look young, the rich trying to look immortal. Her work, crisp and often witty, honors the selves her subjects yearn to present while also stirring a moral revulsion, a certainty among viewers that Greenfield’s extreme cases reveal not just troubled or misguided individuals but a rot in all of us. Still, despite its title and a preponderance of civilization-is-on-the-brink pronouncements in its first reels, her career-spanning new film Generation Wealth is no anti-capitalist manifesto. Instead, it’s a survey, a diagnosis, a mea culpa, a reunion, a memoir and a sometimes exhausting plea for us to be better. Like her subjects, like America, it’s everything at once.

On hand, of course, are the subjects that have over the last quarter-century made Greenfield a star: rich-kid hell-raisers, all abs and ass, wilding out in hot tubs and convertibles; young women who have developed eating disorders in a society in which their thinness seems to them their only economic power; the vulgar gilded pretend billionaires of The Queen of Versailles, erecting a doomed palace atop a mountain of debt. (Perhaps inevitably, Generation Wealth catches the latter sitting directly behind our gilded pretend billionaire president at a rally.) Greenfield also elicits an empathy for her subjects. Her portrait here (and in her photography work) of a hedge-fund executive named Suzanne exposes, with great sensitivity, the business-minded logic behind persistent Botoxing. And it’s heartbreaking and somewhat terrifying to recognize the pressures and desires that convince a bus-driving single mother to go into extreme debt to buy herself extensive plastic surgery. As in her photographs, Generation Wealth shows us both what her subjects strive to project — successful, sexy, powerful, happier than lesser mortals — but also the strain it takes to maintain those appearances.

So, Generation Wealth doesn’t attack the coked-up children of celebrities that Greenfield first shot 25 years ago in Santa Monica and now, for the film and its corresponding book release and photography exhibitions, has followed up with. (Don’t expect revelations: Turns out that even after dedicating their youth to competitive hedonism, the children of America’s richest mostly are doing fine.) Greenfield searches for commonalities between her subjects, linking the tacky and Trumpy nouveau riche to the strippers and pornographic performers who embody her conviction that for American women the body itself is a commodity. Some of her subjects preen and provoke; some look relieved that at long last someone thoughtful is treating them like people. By turns, Greenfield’s survey is alarming, hilarious and indulgent, sometimes strained and a little dull, prone to overstatement and an abuse of synecdoche.