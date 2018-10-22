Jonah Hill’s Mid90s Takes an Honest Plunge Into the Millennial Past

Largely plotless, slice-of-life dramas often get described as “quiet,” yet Mid90s, the largely plotless, slice-of-life drama from Jonah Hill (his first film as writer-director), is marked by violently loud moments and blaringly time-capsuled needle drops (from the Pixies to the Pharcyde). From the first scene, we witness 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic) being tossed against the wall and beaten by his older brother Ian (Lucas Hedges). The sound design has been crafted to shock — a smack against the chest could actually be an encyclopedia crashing against concrete. Hedges isn’t the brawny type, but next to the pint-sized Suljic, he seems to have the strength of an Olympic hammer thrower.

Ian’s abuse is a repeat offense throughout the film, mostly taking place in the claustrophobic, green-walled abode the brothers share with their single mom (Katherine Waterston), who is well-meaning but at times perhaps more immature than maternal. Stevie’s eyes may match the green of his domestic prison, but he has set those curious peepers on the world outside those walls.