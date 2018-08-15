Ann Wilson on Touring With Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers: "To Have a Long Career, It's About Showing Up"

Ann Wilson is always ready to rock. Her show at Coral Sky Amphitheatre will be no exception.

Guitar icon Jeff Beck. Legendary vocalist Paul Rodgers. Inimitable Heart singer Ann Wilson. Alone, any one of these performers can bring the house down. Together, they might just make history.

The three legends have teamed up and are bringing one rockin’ heat wave this summer. The appropriately dubbed Stars Align Tour, with Beck, Rodgers, and Wilson, hits Coral Sky Amphitheatre Saturday, August 25.

“It’s been awesome... I’ve been a huge fan of [Jeff Beck] from way back, and after I come offstage, I get to stand there and hear him play,” Wilson says of the tour. “It’s extremely cool. He’s on his game. [Rodgers] is on his. I’m on mine.”