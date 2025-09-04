Ariana Grande Will Play Two Shows in Sunrise Next Summer

Last year, Grande's big-screen blockbuster, Wicked, kept fans wanting more. This year, she returns to the stage after a six-year hiatus from touring. Produced by Live Nation, the Eternal Sunshine Tour will make stops across North America and Europe, including two nights at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on June 30 and July 2, 2026.
The tour supports her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which debuted in March 2024 and quickly became her longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard 200. A year later, she dropped a deluxe follow-up, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, featuring nine bonus tracks and six brand-new songs, further fueling anticipation for the live shows.
For South Florida fans, the Sunrise dates have a bigger implication than an arena-level spectacle. Grande grew up in nearby Boca Raton, and her rare hometown performances always hit differently. Expect a setlist that pairs undeniable hits like "No Tears Left to Cry," "Into You," and "Thank u, Next" with fresh standouts from her latest projects, delivered with the powerhouse vocals and tightly choreographed production that turned her last tour into a global juggernaut.
Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, September 9, with an artist presale for fans who sign up via her official site. General tickets drop Wednesday, September 10, at 10 a.m. through SeatGeek and ArianaGrande.com. VIP packages — including premium seats, pre-show lounge access, and exclusive merch will also be available.
Six years after she last took a bow on tour, Ariana Grande is finally coming home. And when she does, Sunrise will be the center of the pop universe, if only for two bright nights.
Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour 2026 North American Dates
Saturday, June 6 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
Tuesday, June 9 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA
Saturday, June 13 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Sunday, June 14 – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, June 17 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA
Friday, June 19 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, June 24 – Moody Center, Austin, TX
Friday, June 26 – Moody Center, Austin, TX
Tuesday, June 30 – Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
Thursday, July 2 – Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
Monday, July 6 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Wednesday, July 8 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Sunday, July 12 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Monday, July 13 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Thursday, July 16 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Saturday, July 18 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Wednesday, July 22 – TD Garden, Boston, MA
Friday, July 24 – TD Garden, Boston, MA
Tuesday, July 28 – Centre Bell, Montreal, QC
Thursday, July 30 – Centre Bell, Montreal, QC
Monday, August 3 – United Center, Chicago, IL
Wednesday, August 5 – United Center, Chicago, IL
Ariana Grande. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 2, at Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; amerantbankarena.com.