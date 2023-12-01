Navigation
Busta Rhymes Coming to the Fillmore Miami Beach Next Year

You only need to look at acts like Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat to see evidence of Busta Rhymes' influence.
December 1, 2023
Busta Rhymes brings his Blockbusta Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on April 2, 2024.
Busta Rhymes brings his Blockbusta Tour to the Fillmore Miami Beach on April 2, 2024. Epic Records photo
While Busta Rhymes may have never sold the number of albums at his peak in the late '90s and early 2000s that his peers did, his influence has been monumental. You only need to look at acts like Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat to see evidence of that.

His more lauded works include his sophomore album, When Disaster Strikes..., and its follow-up, Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front. The latter featured his Janet Jackson collaboration, "What's It Gonna Be?!," which is best remembered for its Hype Williams-directed music video. Dripped with Y2K aesthetics and special effects, it was one of the most expensive music videos at the time it was released.

Two years before Kanye West sampled Daft Punk on "Stronger," Busta did the same on the Swizz Beatz-produced "Touch It," which sampled the French duo's track "Technologic," which was only a few months old when it was incorporated into "Touch It." It must not have bothered Daft Punk too much because they incorporated Busta's track into the live set during the Alive 2007 Tour.

Now, the 51-year-old is set to hit the road next year as part of his Blockbusta Tour, which kicks off March 13, 2024, in San Francisco and makes its way to the Fillmore Miami Beach on April 2. The tour is in support of his 11th album, Blockbusta, which features collaborations with Quavo, Cool & Dre, Coi Leray, Burna Boy, and Kodak Black.

Tickets are available for Citi card members via presale through Thursday, November 30, at 10 p.m. The general ticket sale starts Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Here are all the dates for the Blockbusta Tour:

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA
3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
3/26 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues
4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues
4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
4/12 Toronto, ON History
4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago
4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J. Brady Music Center
4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Busta Rhymes. 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.
