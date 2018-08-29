Parkland's Students Inspired Charlie Puth: "I Knew That I Had to Put That Song Out"

Charlie Puth has written a handful of platinum-selling singles at an early stage in his career, but he doesn't dress, write, or speak like a pop star. He's working on his clothing style these days ("I now wear sequined pants," he says) but is incapable of speaking in the concise sound bites of more polished stars at his level of fame. Puth can jump from discussing Lionel Richie to Blink-182 in the span of a breath or two.

"You don't have my brain," he says, unsatisfied with how poorly his words match up with the goings-on inside his racing mind. His debut album's title, Nine Track Mind, alludes to this mental restlessness, but that's about as far as the record goes in providing a personal portrait of the artist. Puth now says the album was rushed in an effort to generate fast and easy hits. He adds that it's filled with the kind of musical fluff he's working hard to dismantle on his latest album, Voicenotes.

"Everybody's trying to be famous/And I'm just trying to find a place to hide," he sings on the album's opener, "The Way I Am." Puth says that's as much a statement about his recognizability and life in L.A. as the homogeneity of musical composition in the digital age. "Everybody seems to be the most vain nowadays, and I'm just wondering when that trend is gonna go away... It's kind of like when a genre of music is dominating for so many years. You hear it being played in all the same way and same tempo, and everyone is singing the same way and putting the same vocal effect on their voice. It's the same thing with social media. How long are people going to be obsessed with Photoshopping their faces and making it seem like their life is more grandiose than it is at the very moment?"