Britney Spears' Piece of Me Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Was for Day-One Fans

Britney Spears’ fans are special. They don’t push or shove to get into their seats at the arena. They have no problem spending their life savings on overpriced tour T-shirts. They wait patiently in food lines that stretch well past the box office, and they come dressed like her in her “…Baby One More Time” music video. These fans have attended numerous Britney Spears shows, but her Piece of Me Tour is special to them because it's her first tour in six years, and there’s no price too high to see the Princess of Pop lip-synch through her greatest hits.
Around 8:20 p.m., the entire Hard Rock Event Center went pitch black, allowing flashing blue lights and fog to fill the stage. “It’s Britney, bitch,” screamed a fan into the darkness as the fans began to lose their shit. A handful of dancers dressed in all black marched in and filled the stage with a military-style routine accompanied by a live band perched atop two large, flashing blue screens. The dancers marched around in circles until they came to a sudden halt with the music. Fans were all waiting for Spears to pop out from behind the screens, but to their surprise, she was disguised as one of the dancers.
She kicked off the first night of her three-night Piece of Me Tour stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood with her 2013 single “Work Bitch.” She revealed herself, throwing off her trench coat to uncover a shiny crystal lingerie set. The crowd ate it up. She began to pace on the stage with her dancers, swinging her platinum-blond hair. A few times, it got caught on her mike, which she barely used anyway, so she opted to throw it up into a high ponytail by the end of her next song, "Womanizer."
“How are you feeling out there?” Spears asked in a high-pitched voice. The crowd shouted back, and she responded, “Oh, no, you can be way louder than that. OK? I said, how are you feeling?” If you thought the crowd of LGTBQ advocates and 30-somethings living in their past couldn’t scream louder, you were wrong. “That broke the ice,” Spears smiled and went into her 2007 single “Break the Ice.” She fell back in line with her dancers, completing beginner-level choreography that the audience loved. Again, when you’re at Britney’s level of superstardom, you don’t have to do too much to keep your fans happy. Seeing Spears being thrown upon her male dancer’s shoulders to “Oops!... I Did It Again” was enough.
Spears never exerted maximum energy but somehow kept fans entertained. By her third outfit change, a glistening red one-piece bodysuit and black boots, the crowd was still on its feet. Every five songs or so, the dancers took over so Spears could change outfits and catch her breath. Though she performed mainly solo singles, she featured Will.i.am and G-Eazy onscreen for “Scream & Shout” and “Make Me...” while she danced along during their verses.
Throughout the show, the fans' energy fluctuated depending upon the song. For crowd-favorite singles, including “Circus,” “If U Seek Amy,” and “Toxic,” fans were on their feet damn near performing along with her, but when she went into numbers such as “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Slumber Party,” the energy waned. Once a slowed-down, band-accompanied version of “Toxic” blasted through the speakers, though, the crowd became more interested.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Piece of Me Tour was for Britney Spears’ day-one fans. The Princess of Pop allowed her audience to experience her career from the late '90s to the present day while sprinkling in a few hits from her latest studio album, Glory. Though it was obvious much of the performance was lip-synched, allowing her voice to peek through only when absolutely necessary, Spears still gave her fans exactly what they wanted for almost two hours.
As the Hard Rock Event Center emptied, fans quickly uploaded selfies and blurry concert photos to Instagram. “I didn’t get many videos because I was too busy crying,” Spears’ biggest fan said on the phone on the way to the elevator. “What do you mean why did I cry? It’s Britney, bitch.”
Set list:
- "Work Bitch"
- "Womanizer"
- "Break the Ice" / "Piece of Me"
- "...Baby One More Time"
- "Oops!... I Did It Again"
- "If I'm Dancing"
- "Me Against the Music"
- "Gimme More"
- "Clumsy"
- "Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortés)"
- "Scream & Shout"
- "Boys"
- "Do You Wanna Come Over?"
- "Work It" / "Get Ur Freak On" / "WTF (Where They From)"
- "Get Naked (I Got a Plan)"
- "I'm a Slave 4 U"
- "Make Me..."
- "Freakshow"
- "Do Somethin'"
- "Circus"
- "If U Seek Amy"
- "Breathe on Me"
- "Slumber Party"
- "Touch of My Hand"
- "Toxic"
- "Stronger"
- "(You Drive Me) Crazy"
- "Till the World Ends"
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!