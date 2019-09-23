 


Dancing With the Stars' live tour arrives at Hard Rock Live next year.
Dancing With the Stars' live tour arrives at Hard Rock Live next year.
JoBeth Photography

Dancing With the Stars Live 2020 Coming to Hard Rock in February

Teri Berg | September 23, 2019 | 12:24pm
Hard Rock Live will host "Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2020" on Tuesday, February 28, 2020, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets are now on sale for the all-new production, which will feature the professional dancers from Season 28 of ABC's insanely popular series Dancing With the Stars, including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.

Some surprise casting will be announced along the way, on what is billed as the longest DWTS Live Tour yet.

The tour kicks off January 9 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps up in Portland, Oregon, on April 7.

Hard Rock Hollywood, currently undergoing a $1.5 billion expansion that includes the 638 guest rooms of the new and already iconic Guitar Hotel, is set to open in October. As part of the expansion, the 225,000-square-foot Hard Rock Live will have a new VIP Salon, 300 square feet of bar space, and an exclusive premium seating area dubbed The Coaches.

Dancing With the Stars Live. 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $60, $80, and $125 via ticketmaster.comr

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

