 Daniel Hunt of Ladytron Talks About the Band's New Album | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ladytron Is Still Perfecting Its Synth-pop Sound

Daniel Hunt of Ladytron talks about the band's latest album, Time's Arrow.
August 22, 2024
The members of Ladytron
The members of Ladytron Ladtyron photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Liverpool is famous for birthing one musical Fab Four, but the British port city also gifted the world another talented quartet in Ladytron, an electro act that has been bringing bodies onto the dance floor for 25 years now.

"I was working on music in Liverpool in the late '90s with various people," Daniel Hunt of Ladytron tells New Times. "I was a DJ at that time and started some popular and influential parties in the city. I met Helen Marnie at one of those club nights; Mira Aroyo was introduced to me by a mutual friend. Everything I had been doing before that point was a prototype and one-off experiments. Once they both joined, we became Ladytron."

With a look inspired by the 1971 sci-fi film The Andromeda Strain and a streamlined synth-pop sound, the band mixed style and substance and earned a devoted following. Ladytron never cracks a smile nor arches an eyebrow, but with songs like "Seventeen," whose only lyrics are "They only want you when you're 17/When you're 21/You're no fun/They take a Polaroid and let you go/Say they'll let you know/So come on" repeated ad nauseam over an infectious beat, you could take them as seriously as you needed to as they soundtracked your late night.

Ladytron's latest album, 2023's Time's Arrow, shows that the band hasn't lost its touch. Right from the opener, "City of Angels," with Marnie's otherworldly vocals immersed in a wall of sound, you're immersed in the Ladytron aura.

"It already feels so long ago," Hunt says about making the record. "We never really had obvious or direct musical influences. The strongest inspirations are subconscious. I think that's why we are still making records today."
The moody ambiance of "Sargasso Sea" is a track Hunt is particularly proud of.

"I had the chord sequence come to me while I was offshore in a boat on holiday in Bahia," he explains." At first, the sequence bothered me as it didn't seem to have an ending. I was worried that it never would and that I would be trapped humming it for eternity. Once the chord sequence resolved itself, I breathed a sigh of relief and recorded it as a voice note on my phone."

He continues, "Some years later, I started programming it with a primitive drum machine, distorted bass, and synth strings — very minimal. There, it stayed for some years until we were making Time's Arrow. I sent it to Helen to experiment with vocal ideas, and she came up with a melody over the first few chords. I took that melody and expanded it into an idea that fit over the whole sequence, then finally wrote lyrics for it. It was thus the first track started and final completed for the album."

Hunt and the rest of Ladytron are solving the musical puzzles to create another record, but first, the band is hitting the road, including a rare South Florida performance at Culture Room on Monday, August 26. It'll be the band's first performance in the Sunshine State since a gig at the long-departed Grand Central in 2011.

"It's always a blend of older and newer material, and we have a specially created audiovisual show by artist Sam Wiehl, who has designed some of our cover artwork over the years," Hunt says.

He doesn't have any particular rituals before he takes the stage; instead, he avoids socializing.

"There are things I avoid, such as meeting friends before the show or going for dinner with them — both are accursed," he says.

Ladytron. With Danz CM. 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $35 via ticketmaster.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
David Rolland is a freelance writer for New Times Broward-Palm Beach and Miami New Times. His novel, The End of the Century, published by Jitney Books, is available at many fine booksellers.
Contact: David Rolland
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

Music Festivals

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

By Jose D. Duran
Trump Just Voted in Florida as a Felon — Where's DeSantis' Outrage?

Election

Trump Just Voted in Florida as a Felon — Where's DeSantis' Outrage?

By Alex DeLuca
Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

Travel

Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

By Celia Almeida
Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

Technology

Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation