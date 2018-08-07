Do You Like Def Leppard Ironically, for Real, or Always and Forever?

Today, I drove past a hip-looking young woman with short black bangs concentrating on her phone. She was standing on the corner of a street lined with cool stores and was wearing a Def Leppard crop-top with leopard-print short sleeves and a high-waisted skirt. I wondered: Is she wearing the shirt because she likes the group ironically or because she actually appreciates the music? Or both?

Her fashion statement paralleled my feelings on the British '80s hair band that was more pop than metal but always rocked. If the T-shirt had featured the Poison logo — a much cheesier hair metal band that made brazen party tunes while wearing red pouts — I would know it was worn with ironic appreciation. If she had on a Rush shirt, I would have thought she was a fan of drummer Neil Peart, an all-time music nerd favorite. Def Leppard though is a band from a frivolous era that actually had staying power and substance. People can appreciate the music honestly or just because their ears are accustomed to the cry of singer Joe Elliott after a lifetime of radio exposure.

A similar band is Aussie outfit AC/DC; producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange is also responsible for Def Leppard's fame. Though the group formed in 1977, it was 1981's High 'n' Dry that took off. The group gained more fame in 1983 with Pyromania, which featured eternal classics "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages," and 1987's Hysteria, which you'll recognize as a hit song alongside "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Love Bites." Def Leppard continued to release less remarkable albums over the years, ending with 2015's Def Leppard. After a total of 11 LPs, they have been relegated to "classic rock," even though the songs still float without a lifeboat.