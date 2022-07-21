Demi Lovato Announces Holy Fvck Tour, Coming to Hard Rock Live October 30

Sat Aug 13 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

Sun Aug 14 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio

Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

\Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Demi Lovato's career trajectory from Disney Channel star to mainstream pop success has certainly been interesting. Every time you think you've got Lovato figured out, they seem to buck the expectations placed on them.Like, what pop star hosts a TV show about extraterrestrials? Lovato did just that with their Peacock series,But ultimately, they've always been a force to reckon with musically. While there's often negativity associated with the Disney-Channel-to-pop-star pipeline, there's no denying Lovato has some of the most powerful pipes in pop music today. Beyond that, they've become an activist and advocate for several causes, most recently their LGBTQ+ activism.Last year, Lovato dropped their seventh album,, which peaked at number two on the200. Despite the new music, there was no tour announced to accompany it.That changed earlier this week, when Lovato announced, their eighth studio album, set to drop on August 19. Also in the works: a 32-date tour that kicks off on August 13 and takes Lovato through NorthSouth America. The tour will stop in South Florida on October 30 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. Opening the show is hard-rock trio Dead Sara."I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America," Lovato said in a statement. "We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans, and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music."As far as what new music fans can expect,promises to be grounded in Lovato's rock and pop-punk roots. (Pop-punk has been having a resurgence lately, thanks to artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly.)Presale tickets are on sale for Citi card members through Thursday, June 9, at 10 p.m. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.Here are the Holy Fvck Tour dates: