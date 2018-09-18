Has Your Favorite Rapper Done as Much for Miami as Drake?

Your favorite rapper went to the strip club last night and blew thousands of dollars on big-booty hoes, overpriced bottles, and the “private room.” And, hey, there's nothing wrong with a good time. But sometimes there are better ways to spend your money, like giving back to the less fortunate — you know, the ones who can’t afford big-booty hoes.

Celebrities are often held to a standard of role models. Regular people expect stars to do their due diligence and give back, in part because it's easy to assume they have plenty to give. Nothing screams “I have a ton of extra money that could change lives at a homeless shelter” like big, flashy chains and trips to Dubai.

Drake went viral earlier this year by helping a few Miamians with their college and everyday needs. Ask yourself: Does your favorite rapper give back?