Needtobreathe
Photo by Nolan Feldpausch

The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Celia Almeida | March 4, 2019 | 8:14am
Needtobreathe. South Carolina band Needtobreathe has been staying busy since the release of its 2006 debut, Daylight. Steadily releasing studio records every year or two since then, the band went a different route last year with the release of its first ever fully acoustic album, Acoustic Live Vol. 1. In that same spirit, the band will play an entirely acoustic set at Parker Playhouse this week. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $64.50.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Red Light Management

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. Some say rock 'n' roll is dead in 2019. Those people haven't seen Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's live shows. The California rockers, who celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, are playing at Culture Club in support of their latest album, Wrong Creatures. Goth Miami band Astari Nite will open. 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $27.

Scott Yoder
Scott Yoder
Photo by Eleanor Petry
Scott Yoder. Last time gender-bending Seattle rocker Scott Yoder played West Palm Beach, he preceded his Bumblefest set with a show at Miami's Churchill's Pub. He must have liked South Florida, because he's back from the Northwest just six months later. This time he's bringing along Italian collective Plastic Man, Gainesville's Pearl and the Oysters, and Boynton Beach's DirtBike. 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-408-5603; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $5.

Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton
Photo by Jim Wright

Blake Shelton. You've seen him bickering with Adam Levine on NBC's The Voice and you probably know he's dating Gwen Stefani. But country fans best know Blake Shelton for his no-frills, uncomplicated approach to radio-friendly pop country. Expect to hear fan favorites "God Gave Me You," "Honey Bee," and "I Lived It" from his latest album, Texoma Shore. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $25 to $125.

Vowws
Vowws
Photo by Neil Huxley

Cold Cave, Adult., and Vowws. Make sure to wear black to this show — you'll stick out otherwise. Darkwave acts Cold Cave, Adult., and Vowws are hitting Respectable Street to bring some moody synthpop to sunny South Florida. Make sure to get there early for openers Vowws. The band recently made waves after releasing a remake of its song "Structure of Love II" with Chino Moreno of Deftones. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-832-9999; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $22 to $27.

