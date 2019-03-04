The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Needtobreathe. South Carolina band Needtobreathe has been staying busy since the release of its 2006 debut, Daylight. Steadily releasing studio records every year or two since then, the band went a different route last year with the release of its first ever fully acoustic album, Acoustic Live Vol. 1. In that same spirit, the band will play an entirely acoustic set at Parker Playhouse this week. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $64.50.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Red Light Management

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. Some say rock 'n' roll is dead in 2019. Those people haven't seen Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's live shows. The California rockers, who celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, are playing at Culture Club in support of their latest album, Wrong Creatures. Goth Miami band Astari Nite will open. 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $27.

Scott Yoder Photo by Eleanor Petry