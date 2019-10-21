The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Post Malone and his Runaway Tour are coming to the BB&T Center in Sunrise this Monday with supporting acts Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh for a hell of a party. And if you’re looking to kick off the Halloween holiday right, make sure to head to Moonfest in West Palm in costume where Surfer Blood will be rocking the main stage this weekend.

Post Malone

The enigmatic popstar is on his Runaway Tour for his Hollywood’s Bleeding album which dropped in September. Post Malone is an artist that has moved through genres of popular music with a dexterity that few have ever seen done so seamlessly. From his breakout debut hit “White Iverson” to his most recent album with songs like “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug or “Circles,” where he shows off the growth in his storytelling the star still has his hit-making abilities on display. Post Malone is at his best when he is merging acoustic guitar chords with the upbeat indie-pop percussion and synths that makes for an anytime, anywhere energy that is found in his latest album. And let’s not forget the massive hit “Sunflower’ that was first introduced in the film Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse and made its way on to every playlist of note over the past year. With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise; 954-835-SHOW; thebbtcenter.com/. Tickets cost $39.25 to $487.01 via ticketmaster.com.

The Melvins

Fun fact about the Melvins: they named their band after a particularly disliked supervisor they had when they worked at a Thriftway in Washington State. And thus began what has been a storied and groundbreaking career for Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover, the two members who have been in the Melvins since 1984. The Melvins are attributed as one of the early creators of the grunge seen that went mainstream in the ‘90s with bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. They often perform on tour with two drummers and bassists. The band is a pillar of American grunge rock history; Dale Crover was the drummer for Nirvana before David Grohl joined, and bassist Jeff Pinkus was formerly with the Butthole Surfers. The Melvins have already cemented themselves in rock-n-roll lore and are still going. Amphetamine Reptile Records has put out a split 10” for this tour featuring the Melvins on Side A and Red Kross on the b-side. With Red Kross and Toshi Kasai. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20 via ticketmaster.com.

Logic

Maryland hip-hop artist Logic brings his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour to American Airlines Arena in Miami following the release of his album of the same name. Logic has had a pretty busy 2019, releasing not only several albums but a book that coincided with the LP Supermarket. Since the 2013 XXL Freshman cover where he was named among the top 10 young artists to watch, Logic has pushed the boundaries of hip hop — and his most recent album is no different. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind has production that takes on a very “now” sound and as an artist Logic has found himself comfortable with both new- and old-school hip hop acts as well as showing early on that he was inspired by the real Slim Shady. On Confessions, Eminem is featured on the track “Homicide,” while the music video has a cameo from comedian Chris D’ Elia doing his hilarious Eminem impression. With J.I.D and YBN Cordae. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $25.99 to $293.51 via ticketmaster.com.

X Ambassadors

If there was ever a place where X Ambassadors music fit the tempo of a location, Fort Lauderdale is that place. There isn’t one genre you can attribute X Ambassadors to. On their 2019 LP Orion they show signs of Daft Punk influence on tracks like “Boom” and then manage to take a turn into other realms with songs like “Rule” that take a modern, almost minimal approach to support the soulful voice of lead singer Sam Harris. Each song off their album Orion has a distinct sound that makes for a beautiful collage of work that seems to follow each other nicely. A perfect example of this is the song “History” that takes on a folk, almost country approach to the songwriting. Along with a feature from K. Flay on the song “Confidence” X Ambassadors have put together a very sound album that goes perfectly with the heat and beauty of South Florida. With Bear Hands and LPX. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $27.28 via ticketmaster.com.

Surfer Blood

Surfer Blood first emerged on the indie rock scene with the debut single “Swim,” which was named one of the top 100 songs of 2009 by the foremost authority on all things indie, Pitchfork Magazine. The band’s most recent EP is Covers and focuses on reworking songs by ‘90s legends Pavement and Mudhoney as well as covering the hip -hop anthem by iconic rap duo Outkast “Hey Ya”. Surfer Blood has the influence of early rock stylings mixed with elements of garage and surf rock. The song “Matter of Time” off their 2017 album Snowdonia is a catchy single that is a great representation of what one can expect from their time on the main stage at Moonfest, the Halloween Street Party on Clematis Street that features three stages, a haunted house, and a $1,000 costume contest. With The People Upstairs, Rogue Theory, and Spred the Dub. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, at 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-271-4315; sub-culture.org. Tickets cost $15 via moonfest.me.