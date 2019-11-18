The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Riptide Festival is set for this weekend in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, and the Killers will headline Saturday alongside a slew of artists who will descend upon the beach. Ahead of that, Immortal Technique will be at Respectable Street Thursday to point out the hypocrisy of our patriotism.

Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright is on the Winner’s Circle Tour, and no one should miss it. His latest single, "Heavy Handed," is just another bright spot to follow up his latest LP Nobody Cares, Work Harder. He’s been releasing records since 2012, with his Smokeout Conversations mixtape. Songs like "Champagne Service," one of the first singles from the March release of Nobody Cares, shows Wright's playful nature and well-developed lyrical dexterity. It’s artists like Dizzy Wright that prove hip hop today is as powerful and vibrant as it ever was. With Rittz, EKOH, and Whitney Peyton. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 at O’Malley’s, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate; 954-979-8540. Tickets cost $20 via facebook.com/Omalleysvenuemargate.

Immortal Technique will headline a night of hardcore rap Thursday at Respectable Street. Photo by Dave Burke

Immortal Technique

As a man, Felipe Andres Coronel turned his humble beginnings into activism and has become a beacon for revolution and street-life enlightenment. As an artist, Immortal Technique has been pointing his lyrical sword at the establishment and global imperialism since he arrived on the hip-hop scene. Born in Lima, Peru and raised in Harlem, Immortal Technique made his presence felt in 2001 with his debut LP Revolutionary Vol. 1. On the album's opening track, he notes the hypocrisy of the U.S. taking in Nazi scientists after World War II, and he hasn’t stopped pointing out hypocrisy since. On songs like "Dance with the Devil," off his first record, he gives us words of wisdom like “There’s no diversity because we’re burning in the melting pot,” while a beautiful and somber piano plays in the background, highlighting the reality of a society that loves to boast about multiculturalism, yet falls short on equality time and time again. It’s words and movements built around these common feelings expressed in Immortal Techniques lyrics that have made him not only a devastating MC, but also have kept him relevant for almost 20 years. With Chino XL, Poison Pen, Broot McCoy, and Blake Miami. 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21 at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-832-9999. Tickets cost $25 via sub-culture.org/respectable-street.

The Killers are among the killer headliners for Riptide Fest 2019 in Fort Lauderdale. Photo by Rob Loud

The Killers

The Killers, one of the big headliners for the return of Riptide Festival, recently announced they’ll release their sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, in spring 2020. From their first album, Hot Fuss, we were introduced to a songwriter in Brandon Flowers that many compared to Bruce Springsteen because of the Killers’ Americana storytelling. Songs like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me" from that 2004 debut are to this day lauded as having staying power. The Killers' second album Sam’s Town (2006) solidified their own staying power. Now 11 years and three more studio albums later, the Killers still keep us in touch with our post-punk inner teen. With the 1975, the Revivalists, Judah & the Lion, and many more. Saturday, November 23 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $34 via riptidefest.com.

Funkadelic blues rockers Honey Hounds bring their contagious grooves to Funky Biscuit on Saturday. Photo by Ian Bunch

Honey Hounds

Bluesy funk band Honey Hounds released their latest album, The Flame, on November 5 and it opens with the contagious groove of "Thousand Ships." Vocalist and guitarist Nick Izzard has a ton of soul that shines through from not only his vocals but screams from his guitar as well. Every once in a while we find a really funky gem and Honey Hounds is one of those. They're a band that could be easily get pigeon-holed into the jam band space so many funk bands get tossed into, but the eclecticism of tracks like "Lend Me Your Love" help them stand out. Honey Hounds debuted in 2016 with No Sleep and it appears they haven’t slowed down since. Three Nights of Phunk, with John Papa Gros Band, Dumpstaphunk, and the New Deal. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd. #59, Boca Raton; 561-395-2929; funkybiscuit.com. Tickets are $60 via eventbrite.com.

The Menzingers invade Fort Lauderdale with Sunday's show at Culture Room. Photo by Jess Flynn

The Menzingers

No weekly rundown of the best concerts would be complete without an iconic punk band. This week, enter the Menzingers. Their most recent album Hello Exile released October 4th of this year. Their singles "Strangers Forever" and "America (You’re Freaking Me Out)" off the recently released Hello Exile, prove the axiom that no matter where you go in the world, from Tehran to Moscow to the currently messy U.S., anywhere where there are kids who are sick of the status quo, there will be punk bands screaming what is in their hearts. And the Menzingers do their part to keep this tradition alive. With Tigers Jaw and Culture Abuse. 7 p.m., Sunday, November 24 at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets are $24.50 via ticketmaster.com.