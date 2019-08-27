The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Friday, Beck and Cage the Elephant's Night Running Tour stops by the Coral Sky Amphitheater, while the Rolling Stones finally make their way down to South Florida on Saturday. And celebrate the Labor Day weekend partying late with Rabbit in the Moon in Wilton Manors.

Beck and Cage the Elephant. We have a nominee for best rock show of the summer, people. Beck, Cage the Elephant, Spoon, and Sunflower Bean will jam at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in WPB Friday evening. While you may usually contemplate skipping the opening band, you should get to this show on time. In addition to classics from all the bands, Beck plans to release his album Hyperspace soon and Cage the Elephant dropped its fifth LP, Social Cues, earlier this year. With Spoon and Sunflower Bean. 6 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansbury's Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $999 via livenation.com.

Christina Wells. Last year, Houston singer Christina Wells wowed the judges on America's Got Talent with powerful renditions of songs like "I Am Changing" from Dreamgirls and Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." Wells made it all the way to the semifinals before she was eliminated. You can decide whether her elimination was deserved when Wilton Manors venue Sound Bar will host the R&B and soul singer on Friday. 9 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Sound Bar, 2440 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-533-4916; soundbar-wilton.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Rolling Stones. In April, the Rolling Stones postponed the Miami kickoff of their latest tour because of Mick Jagger's health. Now the frontman is back and better than ever, and the date has been rescheduled for this Saturday. If you haven't experienced the iconic group's 50-plus years of musical bliss live, don't miss this second chance to score tickets to the No Filter Tour. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Sold out.

Lotos Music Festival. The noughties were definitely on an odd bag when it comes to music. Listening back, there isn't necessarily a sound that defines the decade; however, when you listen to a song from that period, it definitely feels from that time. Lotos Music Festival is championing the 2000s with a mix of rock and hip-hop acts that includes acts like Method Man and Redman and Puddle of Mudd. Time to look for that Von Dutch gear. With Method Man and Redman, DMX, Puddle of Mudd, the Expendables, Uncle Luke, and others. 3 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-544-8600; mizneramphitheater.com. Tickets cost $45 to $285 via lotosmusicfest.com/tickets.

Rabbit in the Moon. Electronic music stalwarts Rabbit in the Moon are returning to the Venue Fort Lauderdale for what's sure to be another theatrical show accompanied by their signature beats. The Tampa-based duo are no stranger to the South Florida stage, having had the honor of even headlining the inaugural Ultra Music Festival in 1999. For those unfamiliar with Rabbit in the Moon's music catalog, don't fret. Jaw-dropping visuals, costumes, and dancers all make the experience easy to slip into. With LTJ Bukem, DJ Icey, and others. 8 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-765-6968; thevenuefortlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com.