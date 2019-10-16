The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

The Zac Brown Band comes to the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach for two nights this weekend, while Bea Miller’s Sunset Outerspace tour touches down in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. We’ve got a wide array of sounds permeating South Florida this week.

Stay ahead of upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert schedule.

Zac Brown Band

Country music mega-sensation Zac Brown and his eight-piece band kicked off the Owl Tour in May at the Indianapolis 500 and will take the stage of the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this Friday and Saturday night. Expect a night of classic hits from the Zac Brown Band catalog as well as material from their latest album, The Owl, released in September. With Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real. 7 p.m. Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansbury's Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com. Tickets cost $40 to $550 via livenation.com.

Bea Miller

Revolution Live is about to have a tremendous vibe coming from their venue this Friday with Bea Miller brings her indie-pop chops to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night as she shows how far she has come since her appearance on The X Factor when she was 13. With Kah-Lo and Kennedi. 7 p.m. Friday, October 18 at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $16 via ticketmaster.com.

Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Robert Randolph brings his steel guitar along with the Family Band to South Florida this Saturday at Culture Room with guest Hollis Brown. Robert Randolph & the Family Band latest album Brighter Days was released in August and has all the passion and soul of an American blues classic. Don’t miss the steel guitar virtuoso and the Family Band as they rip a hole in the sky. With Hollis Brown. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $32.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Pompano Beach's Red Light Motel will play Dada Delray on Saturday night. Victor Morais Photography

Red Light Motel

Red Light Motel will be making the hip kids dance at Dada on Friday. The band's blend of tropical funk and pop makes for a great fit for South Florida and the Dada experience. The band members come from Brazil and deliver on a unique style that goes from funk to indie rock to hints of pop-punk. 11 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; 561-330-3232; sub-culture.org. Admission is free.

The Anchor Collective will play a free show Saturday night at Next Door. Photo by Imani Givertz

The Anchor Collective

The Anchor Collective is coming back to Next Door in Fort Lauderdale with its special brand of spiritual folk-rock for a free show Saturday. The Anchor Collective’s 2017 album Atlas is a local gem for those that follow the indie scene in South Florida. Be sure to be ready to dance and party. With Migrate. 9 p.m., Saturday, October 19, at Next Door, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-3934; drinknextdoor.com. Admission is free.