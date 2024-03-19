Jennifer Lopez Adds Second Date to This Is Me...Now Miami Tour Stop in June, Cancels Performances in Other Cities

Lopez also canceled seven stops at the tail end of the tour, in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston. Variety attributed the cancellations to slow ticket sales, while Billboard cited "sources" who said "the dates were scotched due to routing issues but that new shows have been added and will be announced soon."
The version of the story below has been corrected to reflect the revised tour schedule.
You probably remember the last time Jennifer Lopez performed in Miami — hell, you were probably planted in front of the TV watching it. Playing to a packed house at Hard Rock Stadium, J.Lo's performance at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, coheadlining with fellow Latin pop queen Shakira, was a star-studded spectacle in which the two veterans featured a new cohort of crossover stars — Bad Bunny and J. Balvin — unafraid to sing exclusively in Spanish. (Rumor has it there was also some sort of sporting event unfolding at the stadium as well.)
That was February 2020. Now, four years and one pandemic later, the star is finally following up on that iconic performance, albeit in a slightly smaller venue. Lopez has just announced her first tour since 2019. This Is Me...Now: The Tour, named after her recent album of the same name, will arrive in Miami at the Kaseya Center on Friday, June 28.
One of the most recognizable celebrities of the late '90s and 2000s, "Jenny From the Block" requires little introduction, but her fascinating story bears repeating. Born to Puerto Rican parents in the hardscrabble Bronx, she defied her parents' wishes to attend college and embarked on an entertainment career. Her breakthrough as musician and actor occurred simultaneously when she was cast as iconic Tejana pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 biopic Selena.
Film roles for Steven Soderbergh (Out of Sight) and in rom-coms such as Maid in Manhattan followed, and Lopez simultaneously parlayed her Selena role into a dominating run as a pop musician. As a major figure in the Latin pop movement in the early aughts, when artists such as Enrique Iglesias, future husband Marc Anthony, and Ricky Martin began to release crossover hits in English, Lopez blended influences from her heritage with dance music and hip-hop. Trance-influenced "Waiting for Tonight" became an anthem of the new millennium, while R&B tracks such as "Love Don't Cost a Thing" became radio staples. Lopez earned four number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1999 to 2003, including "If You Had My Love" and "I'm Real," featuring Ja Rule. She also became a fashion icon after wearing a provocative green Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys, inadvertently inspiring the creation of Google Images, according to the company's CEO, Eric Schmidt.
All that success, however, came with a significant backlash. Tabloid (and South Park) depictions of her as an unrepentant diva, coupled with a high-profile relationship with then-boyfriend Ben Affleck, began to dog her in the early 2000s, especially after her film Gigli, in which she co-starred with Affleck, bombed at the box office and earned pans from critics (the film currently notches a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). Today, however, most of that scrutiny has dissipated. Lopez and Affleck resumed their relationship years later, marrying in 2022 and co-starring with each other (and Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Fat Joe) in a genuinely humorous Dunkin' Donuts commercial that aired during this year's Super Bowl and turned out to be one of the best ads from this year's game. Lopez has also put $20 million of her own money into a self-directed documentary about her relationship with Affleck, titled This Is Me, Now: A Love Story. Premiering tomorrow, February 16, on Amazon Prime, the film has been described as "enjoyably bizarre."
Presales J.Lo's Kaseya Center show begin on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 a.m., with a general sale following at 10 a.m. Friday, February 23, via ticketmaster.com.
Find all the tour dates below
June 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
June 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
July 2 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 3 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
July 5 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
July 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Cente
July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
July 13 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
July 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
July 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
July 19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
July 20 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
July 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
August 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
August 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
August 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
August 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
August 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
