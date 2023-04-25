JPEGMafia and Danny Brown Prepare to Scare at Revolution Live

Not since Goku teamed up with Vegeta has a team-up been so hotly desired among people who take Anthony Fantano way too seriously.
In one corner: JPEGMafia, the ex-military, Twitter-addled rapper-producer famous for hyperactive, sampladelic, breakbeat-addled beats and emceeing that splits the difference between rap and screamo. In the other corner: Danny Brown, the legendarily depraved Detroit rapper known for his cartoonish delivery and a penchant for wild tall tales from the hood that sound like Tracey Jordan talking about his childhood traumas.
Together, they are Scaring the Hoes.
That's the name of the tour they are about to embark on this summer. Will they scare actual hoes? If you are a hoe or someone in your life is a hoe, you can find out when Peggy and Danny stop at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on August 19.
The tour is in support of the rappers' joint album, Scaring the Hoes, which is pretty good. The record features both artists at the top of their game, splicing in wild references atop Peggy's characteristically manic production. The rapper-producer, who made all the beats himself, throws gospel, J-pop, jungle, and video game samples into a malfunctioning blender, rendering the end product chunky, spicy, and altogether unique, as if MF Doom and Machine Girl were in the kitchen together. Though JPEG managed to put out his LP! album in 2021, the project marks the return of Brown, whose last album, uknowhatimsayin¿, was released via Warp Records in 2019.
Tickets for the show will go on sale today, April 25, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check out below to find out where else the pair will be scaring hoes this summer:
July 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
July 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
July 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
July 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
August 1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
August 3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
August 6 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music
August 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
August 9 - New York, NY - Pier 17
August 12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
August 13 - Baltimore, MD - Ram Head Live!
August 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
August 19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
August 20 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
August 24 - Houston, TX - White Oak
August 25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek
August 26 - Dallas, TX - Factory Deep Ellum
JPEGMafia and Danny Brown. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net.