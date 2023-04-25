 JPEGMafia and Danny Brown Announce Scaring the Hoes Tour | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Concerts

JPEGMafia and Danny Brown Prepare to Scare at Revolution Live

April 25, 2023 11:22AM

JPEGMafia
JPEGMafia Photo by Karli Evans
Not since Goku teamed up with Vegeta has a team-up been so hotly desired among people who take Anthony Fantano way too seriously.

In one corner: JPEGMafia, the ex-military, Twitter-addled rapper-producer famous for hyperactive, sampladelic, breakbeat-addled beats and emceeing that splits the difference between rap and screamo. In the other corner: Danny Brown, the legendarily depraved Detroit rapper known for his cartoonish delivery and a penchant for wild tall tales from the hood that sound like Tracey Jordan talking about his childhood traumas.

Together, they are Scaring the Hoes.

That's the name of the tour they are about to embark on this summer. Will they scare actual hoes? If you are a hoe or someone in your life is a hoe, you can find out when Peggy and Danny stop at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on August 19.

The tour is in support of the rappers' joint album, Scaring the Hoes, which is pretty good. The record features both artists at the top of their game, splicing in wild references atop Peggy's characteristically manic production. The rapper-producer, who made all the beats himself, throws gospel, J-pop, jungle, and video game samples into a malfunctioning blender, rendering the end product chunky, spicy, and altogether unique, as if MF Doom and Machine Girl were in the kitchen together. Though JPEG managed to put out his LP! album in 2021, the project marks the return of Brown, whose last album, uknowhatimsayin¿, was released via Warp Records in 2019.

Tickets for the show will go on sale today, April 25, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Check out below to find out where else the pair will be scaring hoes this summer:

July 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
July 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
July 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
July 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
August 1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
August 3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
August 6 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music
August 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
August 9 - New York, NY - Pier 17
August 12 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
August 13 - Baltimore, MD - Ram Head Live!
August 15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
August 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
August 19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
August 20 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
August 24 - Houston, TX - White Oak
August 25 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek
August 26 - Dallas, TX - Factory Deep Ellum

JPEGMafia and Danny Brown. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz was Miami New Times' music and arts editorial intern for summer 2017. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before finishing a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He currently writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.
Contact: Douglas Markowitz

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Civics 101: Intro to DeSantisland

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Powered By Foundation