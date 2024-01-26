Justin Timberlake Announces Tour, Returns to Miami in June

Justin Timberlake is set to return to Miami this summer — but will he bring sexy back?
Today, the legendary pop star and former NSync member announced the dates for his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which stops at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, June 15. He'll be touring behind his forthcoming album Everything I Thought I Was, his first full-length in six years. His last show in Miami was in 2018 at the same venue, then known as the American Airlines Arena.
Now firmly in the grips of a mellow late period, Timberlake was once one of the most exciting pop stars in American music. Originally from Memphis, he rose to fame as a member of the boy band "NSync, becoming the face of the group that ruled the late '90s and early 2000s airwaves with hits like "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Bye Bye Bye." After the group dissolved in 2002, he struck out on his own with Justified, his solo debut album, featuring production from the Neptunes (Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams) and Timbaland. His collaboration with the latter would continue on his next and greatest record, 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds. The album and its slick, electro-R&B sound generated three Billboard Hot 100 number ones: "My Love," "What Goes Around... Comes Around," and, of course, "SexyBack." But it was also a critical hit. In its 2020 list of greatest pop stars by year, Billboard declared the album "a full-length LP of coherence and uniform song-to-song quality virtually unheard of in pop music since the '80s."
Timberlake has also pursued a side career as an actor, appearing in films such as Alpha Dog and Friends With Benefits and posting a well-regarded turn as Napster founder Sean Parker in David Fincher's Facebook-founding drama The Social Network. His star as a musician hasn't shone as brightly since, however. His 2013 comeback record, The 20/20 Experience, was successful, and he registered a massive, inescapably annoying hit with "Can't Stop the Feeling," written for DreamWorks Animation's animated kids' movie Trolls. His 2018 record Man of the Woods, on which he reteamed with Pharrell and Timbaland for a return to his Tennessee roots, was critically panned, however. In an infamous 3.8/10 Pitchfork review, Jamieson Cox declared the album "warm, indulgent, inert, and vacuous" and "a huge misstep for the pop star." It remains to be seen whether this new era will reach the heights of the past.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale Friday, February 2, with presales beginning Monday, January 29, all via Ticketmaster. An opening act has not been announced. Find all the tour dates below.
April 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
May 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
June 4 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
June 6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
June 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
June 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Justin Timberlake. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, via ticketmaster.com.