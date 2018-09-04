Twenty-Five Years After Ingénue, K.D. Lang Is Still a Trailblazer

K.D. Lang is one of the most resounding forces in music. The androgynous Canadian singer with a tuft of dark hair, an angelic voice, and sensual, butch energy ushered in a new era of acceptance for folks who don't fit into traditional gender norms. Her gift for divine vocals was realized at an early age. In college, she formed the Reclines, a tribute band for the most delightful of all country music femmes, Patsy Cline. A rising star, Lang gained greater attention thanks to 1988's Grammy-winning duet of “Crying” with legend Roy Orbison. In 1992, the singer released her debut album, Ingénue, which features the romantic lesbian pop tune for the ages, “Constant Craving.”

At 56, Lang maintains her rightful place at the cool table. From singing "Jingle Bell Rock" in 1988's Christmas at Pee-wee's Playhouse to a 2014 role in the "Getting Away" episode that honors her part-time hometown, Portlandia, she is forever a relevant figure in pop culture. In 2016, she launched a supergroup with Neko Case and Laura Veirs — case/lang/veirs — and says that though the three powerhouses are busy, they are interested in continuing that incredible collaboration.

But right now, Lang is on her Ingénue Redux Tour, having re-released the classic album on Nonesuch Records in honor of its 25th anniversary. On this tour, she says, she and her band play Ingénue in sequence with both true-to-album takes and some next-level rearrangements. “The music has really surprised me in terms of the band and the songs and the communication and where we’ve taken it... It was an important record for me personally,” Lang says of the decision to revisit the album. “I think it was an important time in society because I came out and... the LGBTQ community — we were making an announcement, really, that we were coming out.”