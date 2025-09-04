 Kool and the Gang Will Headline Hollywood's Centennial Celebration | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Kool & the Gang Will Headline Hollywood's Centennial Celebration

The band before hits "Get Down on It" and "Jungle Boogie" will play a free concert at ArtsPark
September 4, 2025
Image: Picture of a band performing on stage.
The band known for hits such as "Fresh" will perform a free concert in Downtown Hollywood. Photo by Andreas Lawen, Fotandi via Wikimedia Commons
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Kool & the Gang will be headlining the City of Hollywood's Centennial event, making sure it's a true "Celebration." The band behind classics like "Jungle Boogie" and "Get Down On It" will play a free concert on Saturday, November 22, at the ArtsPark in Downtown Hollywood, Florida.

The event is slated to run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the Dreamland Orchestra opening the night. The celebratory weekend will span three days, kicking off with live music at the Hollywood Beach Bandshell on November 20. The city, founded in 1925 by Joseph Wesley Young, also promises giveaways throughout the festivities, adding to the community-first vibe of the celebration.

On Friday, November 21, the city's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will also take place at the ArtsPark at 5 p.m. A special guest of honor, visiting straight from the North Pole, will help ring in the holiday spirit.
That finale will be delivered by Kool & the Gang, the legendary 1960s band founded by bassist Robert "Kool" Bell. With a genre-spanning catalog that fuses jazz, soul, funk, R&B, and disco, the group has defined the sound of party anthems for over five decades.

They've earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Their impact is also etched in history through their inclusion in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and some of their belongings are featured in the Smithsonian Institution and the Grammy Museum Experience.

Before Kool & the Gang takes the stage, attendees can enjoy a classic car show and more giveaways throughout the park. The night promises to be a cross-generational jam, especially for South Florida fans of funk and soul.
Kool & the Gang's music has been sampled by countless hip-hop and R&B artists, keeping their legacy alive and contemporary, making it the perfect soundtrack for the closing celebrations for Hollywood's big 100.

A complete list of the Centennial's activities can be found on the city's official website.

Kool & the Gang. 5 p.m. Saturday, November 22, at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood; 954-921-3500; hollywoodfl.org. Admission is free.
