Lana Del Rey Announces Ten-City Tour With Stop in West Palm Beach

Did you know that one of the last decade's most quietly dominant pop stars is coming to South Florida? She's so quiet, in fact, that she's been sighted among fans recently in the most random locations: At a 7-Eleven on the Jersey Shore, walking through a Vegas casino, working (yes, working) at a Waffle House in Alabama.
Of course, I'm talking about Lana Del Rey, and she's about to make an appearance in West Palm Beach in just over a month. She'll be playing iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 23, as part of a tour behind her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The show marks her first appearance in South Florida since her 2018 show at the BB&T Center (now FLA Live Arena) during the LA to the Moon Tour. Interestingly, for this tour, she's mainly playing cities in the South, plus Pittsburgh — those Waffle House work schedules must be strict.
When she's not manning the griddle, dating ex-cops and white-boy rappers, or wearing a white dress to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding, the upstate New York native-born Elizabeth Grant is busy being, according to Pitchfork, "one of America's greatest living songwriters." Lana gained early acclaim (and derision) for her distinctively deep, crooning voice, confounding stage presence, and early hits such as "Young & Beautiful" and "Summertime Sadness" that were morose, cinematic, and against nearly every current of contemporary pop. That song's title could serve as a microcosm of her entire persona: depressed amid the California sunshine, obsessed with Hollywood glamour and the malaise lying beneath its surface, channeling decadent pop spanning influences from Nancy Sinatra and Lou Reed to Julee Cruise and Britney Spears. Her vision of the American dream isn't quite a Lynchian nightmare, but nor is it a peaceful slumber.
Lana's Jack Antonoff-produced 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell!, which added '70s soft rock to her palate of midcentury iconography, made the 2020 version of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Considered her crowning achievement, it received Grammy nominations for Album and Song of the Year (for the title track) and debuted atop the UK Albums Chart, one of six times she's achieved the feat in the United Kingdom. She recently reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Taylor Swift collaboration "Snow on the Beach" (also produced by Antonoff).
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Find all the tour dates below:
September 14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
September 17 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 21 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
September 23 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
September 25 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
September 29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
October 1 - Columbia, MA - Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)
October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
Lana Del Rey. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sainsburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 25 via livenation.com.