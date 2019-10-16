Maroon 5's James Valentine on New Single: "It's About Something Bigger"

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine knows where to go when he wants to party.

“It was great times, epic times,” he says of flying a group of friends in from his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska to the Delano South Beach for his 30th birthday.

Too bad it only happened once.

“It’s probably the only time I’ve ever done anything big for my birthday,” Valentine, now 41 and living in Los Angeles, says laughing. “It’s an amazing city with just so much energy and so much to do. I just love being there. It’s definitely one of the highlights of any tour we do.”

While Miami Beach may be a culture shock to a bunch of guys from small-town Nebraska, taking risks is nothing new for Valentine.

“I remember being in the station wagon I inherited from my parents in front of my college apartment in Lincoln, talking to a friend of mine,” he says about making the life-altering decision to drop out of college and pursue a music career.

The two young men rolled west to the City of Angels, where Valentine soon found himself astounded by the talent of alternative rock band Kara’s Flowers.

It was the first time he saw Adam Levine and the crew perform.

“I was like, ‘Oh God, these guys sound great! I think I need to be in this band,’” he says.

Soon after, Valentine was in, Kara’s Flowers was out, and Maroon 5 was borne.

The friend who went with him to L.A., Dave Beste, hit it big as well, making a name for himself as the bassist for Rival Sons.

"And they’re doing extremely, extremely well," Valentine says, sounding elated by their mutual success.

It’s memories like these – taking chances, what is gained, what is lost – that inspired Maroon 5’s newest single, "Memories," which debuted at No. 22 on Billboard's Hot 100 after its September 20 release.

"'Memories' is definitely a different type of song for us," says Valentine. "It’s stripped down. I think every single that we’ve released has been about relationships gone wrong or that sort of subject matter, and I think 'Memories' might be the first single we’ve released that’s not just about that. It’s about something bigger."

Not that failed relationships have been a bad subject for Maroon 5.

The band has sold over 56 million albums, snagging three American Music Awards, five Teen Choice Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards and three Grammys, including the 2005 award for Best New Artist – something Valentine calls "surreal."

"Memories" is their 15th consecutive top 40 single of 22 in total, including the No. 1 hits "Moves Like Jagger," "One More Night," "Makes Me Wonder," and "Girls Like You."

Valentine and Maroon 5 on October 25 will headline the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The new 225,000-square-foot, 6,500-seat venue is part of a $1.5 billion expansion project, highlighted by the new arena, shops, restaurants, bars, a lagoon-style pool, and a one-of a-kind, 400-foot-tall guitar-shaped hotel.

EXPAND Maroon 5 headlines the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Live on October 25. Photo courtesy of Maroon 5

Valentine confirms Maroon 5 is currently "in the shit" of recording a new album, but is hesitant to say what musical direction it may go.

"I famously tried to predict the sound of previous records and have been completely wrong, so I won’t try to do that again," he says, laughing.

Even so, he hopes "Memories" will mark the start of a sort of evolution for the band.

"I think schematically, hopefully, lyrically, hopefully, it might open us up to include a wider range of topics," he says. "We’ll see – we can never really predict where the creativity will go."

Valentine has always been artistically different than the rest of the band, he says. But it is that difference, that willingness to take chances, that has landed him where he is today.

"They were a rock band that was just starting to explore the more R&B, funk style the first time I saw them," he says of Kara’s Flowers. "That’s why I knew there was a place for me in the band."

Valentine’s background in jazz, coupled with his love of funk and classic rock, brought what he calls an "exotic" vibe to the band’s sound.

"All of that Queen/Nile Rodgers influence and funk style is what most people would describe as my signature sound," he says. "You hear that in a lot of our songs."

But it’s some of the lesser-known artists that Valentine credits as his guitar heroes.

"Steve Lukather would absolutely, 100 percent be one of those guys," he says of the Toto guitarist. "I think he’s under-sung. The amount of records that he played on, his brilliant solos, but also his brilliant rhythm parts, are incredible, and I’ve been lucky to get to know him a little bit."

He says that today, he still admires the guitarists he looked up to as a kid, like Pat Metheny and John Scofield.

"I think they inform my playing in ways that might not be readily apparent, but I’ve always found that jazz was such an endless well of inspiration for me," he says. "Trying to find ways to bring that into the pop-rock format is something that fascinates me."

The Hard Rock Live show is the band’s final appearance before they wrap up their one-and-a-half-year worldwide tour with two nights in Las Vegas over New Year’s.

But Valentine plans to make his way back to the Sunshine State after the tour to indulge one of his other passions – tennis.

“It was amazing,” he says of the tennis camp in Bradenton he once attended and to which he plans to return. “But also, I look forward to doing silent meditation retreats. I was able to do a couple of retreats this year and look forward to doing more.”

Maroon 5. 8 p.m. Friday, October 25 at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets range from $104 to $354 via ticketmaster.com or myhrl.com.