The Le Batard Brothers Are Throwing a Party at Revolution Live, and Everyone Is Invited

Dan Le Batard is a longtime Miami sports columnist, ESPN radio personality, and TV host. He started as a reporter with the Miami Herald in 1990. A University of Miami graduate, he earned stripes (and criticism) for his early-'90s reporting of the Hurricanes football scandals. Then, as the Herald declined, he started a radio and TV career. In 2004, with Jon "Stugotz" Weiner, The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz debuted in South Florida on 790 the Ticket.

The show regularly moves past sports. It specializes in self-deprecating humor and is the only show in sports-talk history to discuss NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald’s nice ass. It's now distributed by ESPN Radio to more than 250 stations across the nation. On TV, Le Batard now hosts ESPN's Highly Questionable alongside his father, Gonzalo "Papi" Le Batard.

What listeners hear and see on ESPN is funny, sarcastic, and rebellious with an awkward cadence. Its foundation, however, is 20-plus years of newsroom thought and the notion that sports opinions are worthless. Rather than joining the herd of gasbags, they veer. Guests are asked odd questions such as “Are you a member of the mile-high club?” Dan once asked NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders if he’d conquered his sex addiction — Sanders doesn’t have a sex addiction. And during Super Bowl week, when every other radio show in America was talking football X’s and O’s, The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz talked to Kenny G for five days in a row.