Navigation
Support Us
Search

Shakira Announces Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, Including Miami Stop

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will bring the Colombian singer to Miami on November 20.
April 19, 2024
Shakira will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21.
Shakira will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21. Live Nation photo
Share this:
Latin pop superstar Shakira has announced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which includes a first string of 17 dates across North America. The Colombian singer will kick things off on November 2 in Palm Desert, California, before making her way down to Miami on November 20 and 21 with a stop at the Kaseya Center.

In March, Shakira released her 12th album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album in seven years. While the 47-year-old has had a steady career pretty much since her breakthrough album, 1995's Pies Descalzos, she had been more of a tabloid fixture thanks to her tax fraud case in Spain and her very public break up with Gerard Piqué. However, she turned all that public humiliation into gold when she teamed up with Argentinian producer Bizarrap for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," with Shakira eviscerating Piqué on the diss track. The collaboration again put Shakira in the spotlight for her music, and the pair won the 2023 Latin Grammy Award for "Best Pop Song" and "Song of the Year."

Shakira also saw further success in 2023 when she collaborated with fellow countrywoman Karol G on "TQG." The song won for "Best Urban Fusion/Performance" at the Latin Grammys.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran has also been warmly received by critics, with Pitchfork's Boutayna Chokrane writing, "Under its plasticky umbrella, Shakira also flexes her chameleonic powers, fusing Afrobeats with Dominican bachata, ska with northern cumbia, and electropop with reggaetón."

Tickets for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour go on sale Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. The presale, open to Citi card members, starts Wednesday, April 17, with a presale for fans registered via shakira.com beginning Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

Below is the full string of North American dates for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Saturday, November 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Saturday, November 3 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Thursday, November 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Saturday, November 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Saturday, November 16 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sunday, November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, November 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wednesday, November 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Saturday, November 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Monday, November 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, November 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, December 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thursday, December 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sunday, December 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, December 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Saturday, December 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sunday, December 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Shakira. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
Justin Wiggins Wants to Be R&amp;B and Hip-Hop's Next Superstar Producer

Local Music

Justin Wiggins Wants to Be R&B and Hip-Hop's Next Superstar Producer

By Cleveland Rowe
Rolling Loud Miami Moves to December for the Festival's Tenth Year

Music Festivals

Rolling Loud Miami Moves to December for the Festival's Tenth Year

By Douglas Markowitz
Missy Elliott Returns to the Stage for Out of This World Tour

Concerts

Missy Elliott Returns to the Stage for Out of This World Tour

By Douglas Markowitz
Fuerza Regida Brings Pero No Te Enamores Tour to Amerant Bank Arena

Concerts

Fuerza Regida Brings Pero No Te Enamores Tour to Amerant Bank Arena

By Osvaldo Espino
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation