Niall Horan Will Kick Off North American Leg of 2024 Tour in South Florida

With the enormous popularity surrounding Harry Styles, it seems like everyone has forgotten there were four other guys in the group. In fact, all of the former members have embarked on solo careers with varying degrees of success. Styles, of course, was already pegged as the fan favorite even back when he was part of the boy band, so it's only natural that he's enjoyed the most success.
However, behind him stands Niall Horan, the sole Irish member of One Direction. Horan has already released two albums, Flicker and Heartbreak Weather, and he'll release a third, The Show, on June 9. So far, all of his records have performed well commercially, and there's a good chance this latest release will do so as well. He recently joined NBC's The Voice as a judge for the reality competition show's 23rd season, giving Horan a boost of visibility leading up to The Show's release.
Beyond the TV screen, Horan announced he's going on tour starting on February 21, 2024, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with dates taking him through most of Western Europe before heading to New Zealand and Australia. North American fans can see Horan live starting on May 29, 2024, when the stateside leg of the tour kicks off right here in South Florida at Hard Rock Live. He'll stop at other cities like New York, Toronto, and Denver, before wrapping up the tour in Phoneix on July 31, 2024.
The dates mark his first headlining tour since 2018. His sophomore album, Heartbreak Winter, came out in March 2020, as the world entered lockdown.
So why is Horan waiting until 2024 to go on the road to support an album he's planning to release next month? While no official reason has been given, he will be busy the rest of the year. He's scheduled to return for The Voice's 24th season as a judge alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire this fall.
Presale tickets for Horan's 2024 tour will be available starting Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. for Citi card members. The general public can grab tickets starting Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.
2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast
2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
3/8/24 - Paris, FR - Zénith
3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall
3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center
3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome
3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena
5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live
5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Niall Horan. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.