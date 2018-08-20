Night of the Dead Jam Fest Joins Fort Lauderdale's Day of the Dead Celebrations

Every November, Day of the Dead festivities draw droves of South Floridians to Fort Lauderdale's Huizenga Plaza to reconnect with the spirits of their lost loved ones. But this year, when the parade has finished and the humidity has melted participants' sugar-skull makeup, there'll be even more partying to come.

Night of the Dead, a street party at Revolution Live, will extend the November 2 festivities into the next day. Dark Star Orchestra, Galactic, and the Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio will take the stage November 3 for the event. The fest marks a big expansion for Fort Lauderdale's Day of the Dead celebrations, which already rank among the largest in the nation.

Dark Star Orchestra, a band of primarily white musicians from Chicago, might not seem like the most appropriate headliner for an event honoring the traditions and beliefs of Mexico's Aztec people. But hey, these guys are a Grateful Dead cover band, and Dia de los Muertos is essentially a day to feel grateful for your dead friends and family. Dark Star Orchestra re-creates entire set lists from past Grateful Dead performances, essentially bringing a long-lost experience back to life. Yeah, it's kind of a stretch, but South Florida's jam-band community probably won't mind.