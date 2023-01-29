Big Boi and Free Nationals Join Okeechobee's 2023 PoWoW! All-Star Jam

After revealing the full festival lineup in September, the Insomniac-produced, four-day swamp-a-palooza has dropped the lineup for its PoWoW! All-Star jam, and it's Big Boi. You know, from OutKast. He's performing at the PoWoW.
Besides the highly accomplished Atlanta rapper, several other musicians will participate in the collaborative, genre-defying performance, modeled after similar jams at festivals like Bonnaroo. Free Nationals, the R&B band and touring accompaniment for Anderson Paak, will lead the jam, while two members of jam band Goose, Grammy-nominated producer Adam Deitch of Lettuce and Break Science, and former Earth, Wind & Fire member Mo Pleasure. Previous editions of the jam have featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Yoli Mayor, Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, and John Oates, to name a few.
Returning to Sunshine Grove in the town of Okeechobee, the festival's 2023 lineup features headlining sets from Odesza; Baby Keem; Earth, Wind & Fire; and Turnstile, among others, with support from Channel Tres, Coki, Dirty Heads, JPEGMafia, Sven Vath, Princess Nokia, Mall Grab, Nia Archives, Sherelle, Local Natives, and more. Plenty of Miami acts, such as INVT, Mustard Service, Coffintexts, and Ms. Mada, are also on the bill.
Okeechobee takes place from March 2-5. Tickets are still available on the festival website. See the full festival lineup here, and check the PoWoW! lineup below:
- Free Nationals
- Big Boi
- Rick Mitarotonda (Goose)
- Peter Anspach (Goose)
- Adam Deitch (Break Science/Lettuce)
- Borahm Lee
- Mo Pleasure