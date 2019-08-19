Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 Tickets Go on Sale August 23

Whether it was through public records or a brief by Lake Okeechobee News, it was clear Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival was set to return in 2020. It was also clear that Insomniac, the event promotion company behind Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), was behind the festival's return.

Today the EDM behemoth formally confirmed what New Times reported in July: Insomniac, along with Soundslinger, is set to produce the 2020 edition of Okeechobee.

"I’m a big fan of what [Soundslinger founder and DJ] Rechulski and the Okeechobee team have built and honored to be able to lead such a unique event and continue the journey," Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said in a release.

The 2020 festival is scheduled to take place March 5 through 8 at its longtime home, Sunshine Grove, located in the sparsely populated Okeechobee County. (Both the festival and the county are named for the lake located south of the county.) Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m.

Because of its remote location — the nearest hotel is 16 miles away — the festival will offer a variety of camping options, ranging from basic tents to deluxe RV setups. General admission prices range from $249 to $1,199, and VIP options start at $649. This is first-tier pricing, so expect the cost to increase. Layaway ticket plans will start at $19.99.

There's no word yet on the lineup. However, past acts have included Solange, Kings of Leon, Arcade Fire, Odesza, Bassnectar, Kendrick Lamar, and Robert Plant.

So far, Okeechobee has held three editions of the festival, from 2016 through 2018, before Soundslinger announced it would take a hiatus in 2019. It seemed the festival would be yet another casualty in a long list of bygone South Florida music events. However, Insomniac, which has been in a partnership with Live Nation since 2013, is reviving the festival as the company expands its presence in Florida. EDC Orlando has been taking place in Central Florida since 2011. Insomniac also recently acquired a stake in Club Space, the downtown Miami nightclub that is known worldwide as a dance music institution.

