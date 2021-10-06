Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Returns With Headliners Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson

If you're hoping to put your camping gear to good use next year, good news: Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will return to Sunshine Grove over the weekend of March 3-6, 2022.
Today, Insomniac — the same corporate event promotion brand behind downtown Miami’s Club Space and the upcoming inaugural Countdown Campout New Year’s Eve event — announced the lineup, which includes more than 125 artists, headlined by Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson, who will perform across the various stages at OMF.
The eclectic mix of artists featured on the festival’s 2022 lineup poster shared with Tuesday’s announcement includes names like GRiZ, Gary Clark, Jr., Jungle, Caribou, Flying Lotus, Ashnikko, Denzel Curry, CloZee, Jai Wolf, Manic Focus, Soul Clap, Goth Babe, Twin Shadow, and Papadosio. OMF will also treat attendees to the return of the festival’s signature PoWoW! collaborative performance, with participants and special guests to be announced closer to next year’s event.
Attendees will also be able to take advantage of curated festival amenities, described as “immersive art experiences, pop-up shows, culinary treats, health & wellness programming,” over the four-day event.
The festival hosted its inaugural event in 2016 and has since been able to carve out a niche success in a bloated North American festival market with multiple sellouts leading up to 2020.
The last OMF took place March 5-8, 2020, but was plagued with compulsive hand washing and early COVID paranoia. Soon after, the pandemic put live events on indefinite hiatus.
Nineteen months have passed, and festival producers across the nation are still having trouble shaking off the rust as the once-lucrative industry continues to secure its footing with a mix of 2021 cancellations and postponements to next year.
OMF's ticket and camping packages go on sale Thursday, October 7, at 10 a.m. ET.
Here's the full 2022 lineup in alphabetical order:
- 1788-L
- A Hundred Drums
- Abelation
- Amtrac
- Ashnikko
- BIA
- Black Carl!
- Blu DeTiger
- Caleb Dent
- Cannons
- Caribou
- CharlestheFirst
- Chee
- Chiiild
- Chloé Caillet
- CloZee
- Coi Leray
- Colorvision
- Covex
- Crazy P Soundsystem
- Daiikon
- Danny Daze
- dela Moon
- Denzel Curry
- Dials
- DJ Harvey
- DJ Minx
- Dombresky
- Donzii
- Drama
- Dre Mendez b2b Lord Rash
- Duckwrth
- Eazybaked
- Elderbook
- Elephant Heart
- Eprom
- Fiin
- Flying Lotus
- Ford.
- Four Tet
- Freddy Todd
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Gaspar Muniz
- Gerd Janson
- Goth Babe
- GRiZ
- Haywyre
- Heidi Lawden
- Hint of Lavender
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Honeylub
- India Jordan
- Integrate
- INVT
- Isaac Ferry
- Jai Wolf
- Jungle
- Kaivon
- Kasbo
- Khiva
- kLL sMTH
- Kumarion
- Lab Group
- LoveLeo
- Lysn.
- Manic Focus
- MASF
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Mindchatter
- Mize
- Monty Luke
- Mt. Joy
- MYD
- Nastia
- Nik P
- Noodles
- Of The Trees
- Papadosio
- Parrotice
- Pepper
- Player Dave
- Porter Robinson
- Potions
- Rechulski
- Rezz
- Ries Brothers
- Romare
- Rome In Silver
- Ross From Friends
- Sage Armstrong
- Saka
- Sam Gellaitry
- Sebastian Paul
- Simone Gatto
- Sister System B2B Jonny from Space
- Slugg
- Smino
- Soul Clap
- STRFKR
- Supertask
- Sven Väth
- Synergy
- Tai Verdes
- Tame Impala
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Glitch Mob
- The Hails
- The Librarian
- Tobi Lou
- Troyboi
- Tsuruda
- Twin Shadow
- VCTRE
- Veil B2B NotLö
- VNSSA
- Volvox
- Washed Out
- Yoli Mayor