Paul Simon's Farewell Tour Is South Florida's Last Chance to See Him Live

It's so easy to mock farewell tours. Classic-rock legends embark upon them every few years when alimony or back taxes call them to the road one last time — until the next time. But eventually, every artist has a tour that ends up being a farewell. Tom Petty's came last year, Prince's the year before. As the titans from the first and second generations of the rock 'n' roll era grow older, it's becoming increasingly likely that your next chance at seeing musicians from the '60s, '70s, or '80s could be your last.

Recently, music lovers suffered another reminder of that fact when Aretha Franklin left this world. Radio stations and websites shared all kinds of greatest hits from the self-proclaimed Queen of Soul. Her 1971 live rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" hit this writer hardest.

Revisiting that track made me regret never seeing this force of nature perform live, but it was also a wake-up call to take advantage of another musical treasure whose continued existence I've taken for granted: Paul Simon, the writer of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" himself. With his latest tour, Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour, coming to the BB&T Center September 8, it would be wise not to sleep on this opportunity. Simon has said he will sing in public again, but this tour will presumably be the final opportunity to see him sing in this neighborhood.