Ja Rule, Lil' Kim, and Mase Will Perform During Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park

January 21, 2022 8:53AM

Lil' Kim will perform at the Pegasus World Cup as part of DJ Cassidy's "Pass the Mic" series.
Lil' Kim will perform at the Pegasus World Cup as part of DJ Cassidy's "Pass the Mic" series.
The Pegasus World Cup is set to return to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 29, and while the main draw will be the races, South Florida has never been on to do things on a small scale.

In the past, the championship race in Hallandale Beach has featured performances from the likes of Post Malone, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and Mark Ronson. This year, Gulfstream will unveil its new hospitality hot spot, Carousel Club, during the event with DJ Cassidy at the help. The influential DJ-producer is bringing his series "Pass the Mic" to the event for its first-ever concert experience. The viral sensation has already featured acts like Earth Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Run DMC, Salt 'N Pepa, Bobby Brown, TLC, and Missy Elliott, and its in-person debut won't be any different.

At Gulfstream Park, Ja Rule, Lil' Kim, and Mase are set to take the stage on race day, bringing with them a slew of '90s and early-2000s hits. Before being associated with the ill-fated Fyre Festival, Ja was the face of the Gotti brothers' Murder Inc. and seemed unstoppable after scoring hit after hit with songs like "Put It on Me," "Livin' It Up," and "Always on Time." He understood rap's pop-crossover appeal before most knew how big the genre would eventually become.

Then there's Lil' Kim, who paved the way for artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and, yes, even Nicki Minaj (though, she probably wouldn't admit it). Before everyone was singing about "Wet Ass Pussy," people asked themselves, "How Many Licks?" And, of course, Mase's rise and sudden retirement at the height of his fame are legendary. He scored several number-one hits in the '90s before quitting the biz in 1999, only to return to it in 2004.

This year's live entertainment at Gulfstream is produced in partnership with 1/ST Experience, with the VIP experience handled by E11even Miami; Faena Miami will bring its cabaret show Tryst to the Flamingo Room. (Previously, LIV and Groot Hospitality had handled the entertainment and food during the event.)

"Our goal for Pegasus World Cup is always to produce a race day experience where guests can expect the unexpected," said Jimmy Vargas, CEO of 1/ST Experience, in a prepared statement. "This year, the Pegasus World Cup is all about firsts. It will be the first time DJ Cassidy brings 'Pass the Mic,' his viral sensation, live to a stage. It will also be the first time we open Carousel Club before it becomes a permanent fixture at Gulfstream Park. It will also be the first time Faena brings Tryst, their immersive burlesque show, out of the Faena Theater and to Gulfstream Park to entertain guests between the races."

If you're interested in checking all of the action on and off the racetrack, tickets are on sale, with prices starting at $79.

Pegasus World Cup. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com.Tickets cost $79 to $1,250 via pegasusworldcup.com.
