Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Photos: Lana Del Rey Delivers a Moody Set in West Palm Beach

Lana Del Rey delivered an 18-song set that ran through her 13-year-long career.
September 25, 2023
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23 Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
On Saturday, September 23, Lana Del Rey stopped at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach as part of a ten-city tour the pop star announced in August. Fans came out in full force to support Del Rey, who released her ninth album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, earlier this year.

Del Rey delivered an 18-song set that ran through her deep music catalogue, including earlier hits like "Blue Jeans," "Born to Die," and "Summertime Sadness," as well as newer offerings like "A&W," "The Grants," "Arcadia," and "Chemtrails Over the Country Club." Opening the show was singer-songwriter Zella Day. Read Alan Halaly's review of Lana Del Rey's performance here.

Photographer Michele Eve Sandberg attended last night's show to capture all the action. Check out the highlights from Lana Del Rey's performance below.
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
A fan outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fans outside iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach before Lana Del Rey's performance on Saturday, September 23
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Zella Day performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Lana Del Rey performs at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, September 23.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michele Eve Sandberg is a nationally published event photographer and storyteller based in South Florida. Her eclectic coverage includes Art Basel events, SOBEWFF, the Miami Open, concerts, and more. She has also worked with celebrities and Grammy-winning artists in and outside of Florida.
Contact: Michele Eve Sandberg

Trending

The 10 Best Songs About the Rain

Lists

The 10 Best Songs About the Rain

By Liz Tracy
Chlöe Works Through Self-Doubt as She Takes Ownership of Her Career

Concerts

Chlöe Works Through Self-Doubt as She Takes Ownership of Her Career

By Celia Almeida
Travis Scott Announces Utopia Circus Maximus Tour, Coming to Miami

Concerts

Travis Scott Announces Utopia Circus Maximus Tour, Coming to Miami

By Jose D. Duran
Florida Neo-Nazi Leader Simulates Shooting Black Boy After Jacksonville Slayings

News

Florida Neo-Nazi Leader Simulates Shooting Black Boy After Jacksonville Slayings

By Izzy Kapnick
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation